Cognac and whisky are perhaps two of the most enjoyed adult beverages of our time, whether served on the rocks or as a key ingredient in craft cocktails.

But imagine you didn’t have to choose between these two equally sippable spirits; if you could find a creation that marries them both to perfection. Bushmills Irish Whiskey has taken the steps required to do just that, the result of which is cleverly innovative: Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Cognac Finish.

Only 5,370 bottles went into production due to limited availability. However, there’s exciting news for those living on the West Coast: the single malt Irish whisky has been released exclusively in BC and Alberta.

Bushmills is known for its spirit of experimentation, and the distiller is reminding us all of that with this exclusive product drop. Fun fact: the brand is home to the oldest licensed whisky distillery in the world, which dates back to 1608 when the area was granted its license to distill.

It goes without saying: as custodians of centuries of whisky-making heritage, the Bushmills team is extremely proud of the craftsmanship, passion, and care that goes into every bottle it produces as it maintains its iconic taste and quality.

Today, the brand’s whisky continues to be made by community members within the village of Bushmills on Ireland’s north coast, allowing whisky-making secrets to be passed down from one generation to the next.

Every aspect of Bushmills Irish Whiskey is connected to the land that surrounds the distillery. The water used to craft it comes from the nearby River Bush, and on its journey, the water flows over beds of basalt rock.

Another distinguishing aspect of Bushmills? It has one of the world’s few remaining ‘grain to glass’ distilleries, ensuring every stage of production is carried out in small batches — all in one location, from malt distilling and maturing to blending and bottling.

Respecting the traditional process is inherently important to the distiller and so is experimenting with flavoured casks and ageing, allowing for the creation of limited-edition offerings like the new cognac finish.

In bringing Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Cognac Finish to life, the distiller aged its famed whisky in Oloroso Sherry butts and bourbon barrels. After that stage, it’s finished in rare cognac casks for two-and-a-half years.

While you might consider this a long period, it affords the time to ripen indulgent flavours of dried fruits, later complemented by spices like cinnamon. In your rocks glass (or whisky tumbler, if you prefer), you’re greeted by a rich gold-in-colour whisky boasting notes of pear, apple, and sweet vanilla.

On the nose, whisky (and cognac) connaisseurs can anticipate the aromas of sweet, spicy wood. To taste, you might notice hints of almond combined with a dried fruity character and subtle yet warming cinnamon undertones.

The finish doesn’t disappoint either — imagine a complex wood flavour that lingers on the palate so well it makes you wonder why you haven’t yet visited the Irish village of Bushmills. Hint: this is it.

By taking every step to ensure quality in its whisky, from seeking the finest malt to using copper pot stills for distillation, and of course, crafting whisky in small batches, Bushmills has established a reputation for excellence.

Currently, Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Cognac Finish is available in limited supply, with a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750 ml bottle. You can look out for it at participating liquor stores, including BCLIQUOR stores in BC and Highlander, Olympia Liquor, and Wine & Beyond in Calgary.

Meanwhile, those based elsewhere in Canada can still enjoy Bushmills Original, Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey, and Bushmills Malt 10 Year Old Single Malt. To learn more about Bushmills and its grain to glass process, visit bushmills.com.