Autumn and winter are among the best seasons to enjoy cognac neat or in a craft cocktail. If an open fire is flickering in the background, the experience becomes even more enchanting.

Cognac is the kind of spirit that requires a deep understanding of and appreciation for the journey of the liquid before it reaches your glass. It’s an elegant, upscale, and sophisticated distilled drink — not to be confused with whisky or wine.

Now, cognac connoisseurs and those curious to enter the realm of ultra-premium drinks can look forward to the arrival of an extremely limited-edition D’USSÉ 1969 release in Canada. Oh, and there will be no more than eight bottles available across the entire country (gasp).

Only 285 bottles of D’USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition Cognac have been made. Everything from its design to packaging has been carried out with the utmost care and detail, instantly winning this product a desired spot in any cognac enthusiast’s drinks cabinet.

Every bottle in the release is numbered to showcase its place in the collection, boasts a 12-cut crystal diamond decanter design, and is encased in a luxe leather box that also happens to be adorned with high-end accents.

D’USSÉ Cognac is the fastest-growing modern cognac brand, according to a 2020 report conducted by Nielsen, and its 1969 Anniversaire release is perhaps its most premium offering yet as a small collection of matured single eau de vie.

The Grande Champagne Cognac has matured for decades from one single barrel housed within one of the oldest, most storied properties in France dating back to the 10th century: Château de Cognac.

At this historic site, the senior-most Maître de Chai (Cellar Master), Michel Casavecchia, oversees the distilling process. Since the liquid is a single eau de vie and can be denominated as “Hors d’Age” (beyond age), it is older than the XO (extra old) cognac category.

The liquid of D’USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition Cognac is — without exaggeration — one-of-a-kind. So once it’s emptied from the barrel at Château de Cognac, it can never be replicated, making its rich aromas of fresh walnut, hazelnut, and candied apple all the more precious.

Upon the first sip, you can expect a woody start, which is followed by a long stewed fruit finish, a little touch of leather, and cigar box (we’re not kidding). The palate unveils a superior potency unlike anything else.

To add to the mystique of D’USSÉ’s bright gold, limited-edition release, each bottle includes a signed booklet with a description of the liquid from Cellar Master Casavecchia.

Knowing this, all you have to do now is keep an eye out for the D'USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition Cognac bottle at your nearest BCLIQUOR store.

