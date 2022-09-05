“Modern and elegant” beauty bar to open in Kitsilano this week

We all want that fresh, well-rested look, especially as we grow older. Exciting news for Vancouverites — that’s exactly what’s on offer at Life Story Beauty, the new, modern beauty bar launching in Kitsilano on Wednesday, September 7.

Offering “a new perspective on graceful aging,” the warm and elegant beauty bar specializes in personalized treatments by highly trained medical professionals whose goal for clients is that “no one will be able to tell exactly why you look so great, just that you do.”

“Life Story Beauty is on a mission to help people achieve natural results by aging gracefully and celebrating your beauty through non-surgical treatments,” said co-founder Sara Miller in a press release. “Our completely bespoke approach ensures a subtle, natural result and we reject the overdone, cookie-cutter trend, preferring to consult with you on your goals and formulate a plan to help you achieve subtle, seamless, consistent results.”

“Beauty is nuanced, and so is our approach,” co-founder Andrea Greenway continues. “We use a variety of top neuromodulators, dermal fillers and medical grade skincare based on what you’re trying to achieve. Some products ‘melt’ better here, some shape better there. To accomplish a fresh, natural-looking result, placement and precision are key.”

So, if you’re looking for a modern beauty bar that makes injectables simple and effortless with highly trained clinicians, an elegant non-medical environment, and an effortless customer experience with easy online booking, check out Life Story Beauty’s website or Instagram, and stop by on their opening day this week.

Address: 2137 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Hours: 11 am – 6 pm, Tuesday to Saturday

Facebook | Instagram | Website