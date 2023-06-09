Leylah Fernandez advances to women's doubles final at French Open

Leylah Fernandez has the chance to make Canada proud and win it all at the French Open this year.

On Friday, she and partner Taylor Townsend eliminated the duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-4 in the French Open women’s doubles semifinals.

The American-Canadian duo, who have shown great chemistry together in recent weeks, were seen running into each other’s arms after the pivotal moment.

The sweetest reaction 🥰 🇨🇦 Leylah Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend 🇺🇸 are headed to the women's doubles final 🎾 after defeating Gauff/Pegula. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/UM1sITSmz0 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) June 9, 2023

“It’s a dream, no matter if it’s in singles, doubles or mixed doubles,” Fernandez told reporters after Friday’s win. “Everyone here, all the players taking part in the tournament have a dream — to play and win a Grand Slam, to bring the trophy home.

“So to have the opportunity to play Sunday on [Court Philippe] Chatrier is exciting,” the Laval native added. “I can’t wait to play and share the court with Taylor once again.”

Fernandez and Townsend reached the Miami Open doubles final together in April but ultimately came up short. The pair will get the chance to win their first respective Grand Slam titles on Sunday when they face off against Wang Xinyu of China and four-time Grand Slam doubles champion Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan.