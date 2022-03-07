Leylah Fernandez confirmed to play in Vancouver next month

Leylah Fernandez will be heading to Vancouver.

The 19-year-old 2021 US Open finalist will be headlining Canada’s roster at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, taking place at Pacific Coliseum April 15-16.

Fernandez will be joined in Vancouver on Team Canada by Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino, as well as Gabriela Dabrowski, Françoise Abanda, and Carol Zhao. Fernandez is the highest-ranked Canadian player on the WTA circuit, currently ranked at No. 21.

Canada will be taking on Latvia in the two-day event, with the winner advancing to the Billie Jean Cup Finals in November 2022. Two singles matches will be played on Friday, while two singles matches and a doubles match will take place on Saturday. Order of play has yet to be determined.

“I’m really excited to be playing at this year’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers,” said Fernandez. “I always have so much fun playing at these ties and I’m excited to finally be able to do it on home soil. Wearing the Canadian colours on court is always an honour and I can’t wait to do it in front of a Canadian crowd.”

The news of Fernandez’s appearance comes just one day after she claimed her second WTA title in Monterrey, Mexico.

Canada was eliminated in the group stage of the 2021 Finals, finishing second in Group A behind eventual champions Russia.

Two-day packages for the event are available now and can be purchased here, while individual tickets are going on sale on Tuesday, March 15.