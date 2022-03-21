Leafs trade little-used Biega to Predators at deadline

After a whopping two games, the Alex Biega era with the Toronto Maple Leafs is over.

The Leafs have sent Biega to the Nashville Predators in a trade, according to multiple reports.

TSN’s Darren Dreger first broke the news.

Biega to Nashville. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022

Kevin Weekes then followed up the return as “future considerations,” which is most likely a conditional draft pick based on traditional returns for depth AHL defenders.

Biega, a 33-year-old Montreal native suited up just twice with the NHL club this year, while also skating in 31 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Alex Biega, traded to #Preds, is a depth defenceman who has been one of the more reliable blueliners with the Marlies. Wonder if this is a move to create contract space or add an AHL forward pic.twitter.com/p4YUe0F79W — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) March 21, 2022

Over the course of his career, Biega has played parts of seasons for the Canucks, Red Wings and Maple Leafs. He’s had four goals and 38 assists for a total of 42 points in 243 games.

The Leafs later confirmed the deal as official.