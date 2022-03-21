SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs trade little-used Biega to Predators at deadline

Adam Laskaris
Mar 21 2022, 4:40 pm
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

After a whopping two games, the Alex Biega era with the Toronto Maple Leafs is over.

The Leafs have sent Biega to the Nashville Predators in a trade, according to multiple reports.

TSN’s Darren Dreger first broke the news.

Kevin Weekes then followed up the return as “future considerations,” which is most likely a conditional draft pick based on traditional returns for depth AHL defenders.

Biega, a 33-year-old Montreal native suited up just twice with the NHL club this year, while also skating in 31 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Over the course of his career, Biega has played parts of seasons for the Canucks, Red Wings and Maple Leafs. He’s had four goals and 38 assists for a total of 42 points in 243 games.

The Leafs later confirmed the deal as official.

