The Leafs now have the longest Stanley Cup drought in NHL history
Toronto Maple Leafs fans might as well get kicked in the teeth one more time, eh?
After losing yet another Game 7 on Monday night to the Montreal Canadiens, the Leafs now hold a distinction they do not want:
The longest cup drought in NHL history.
Technically, they’re tied with the 1940-1994 New York Rangers at 53 seasons, but they’ll eclipse that mark once the puck drops on the new season come October, assuming the league starts play on time. (The Leafs also missed a season in there due to the 2004-05 lockout.)
Here’s the list of the longest Cup droughts in NHL history.
|Team
|Previous Stanley Cup
|Next Stanley Cup
|Drought length
|New York Rangers
|1939–40
|1993–94
|53 seasons
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|1966–67
|N/A
|53 seasons
|St. Louis Blues
|never (since 1967–68)
|2018–19
|50 seasons
|Buffalo Sabres
|never (since 1970–71)
|N/A
|50 seasons
|Vancouver Canucks
|never (since 1970–71)
|N/A
|50 seasons
|Chicago Black Hawks
|1960–61
|2009–10
|47 seasons
|Philadelphia Flyers
|1974–75
|N/A
|45 seasons
|Los Angeles Kings
|never (since 1967–68)
|2011–12
|43 seasons
|Washington Capitals
|never (since 1974–75)
|2017–18
|42 seasons
|Detroit Red Wings
|1954–55
|1996–97
|41 seasons
The Leafs are also creeping up the leaderboards on another unwanted list: the longest time in between playoff series wins, now at 16 full seasons.
|Team
|Previous series win
|Next series win
|Series win drought
|Win. Jets / Phx Coyotes
|1986–87
|2011–12
|25 seasons
|Florida Panthers
|1995–96
|24 seasons
|New York Islanders
|1992–93
|2015–16
|23 seasons
|New York Rangers
|1949–50
|1970–71
|20 seasons
|Atl. Thrashers / Win. Jets
|never (since 1999–2000)
|2017–18
|17 seasons
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|never (since 2000–01)
|2018–19
|17 seasons
|Chicago Black Hawks
|1943–44
|1960–61
|16 seasons
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|2003–04
|16 seasons
|Hfd Whalers / Car. Hurricanes
|1985–86
|2001–02
|15 seasons
|Calgary Flames
|1988–89
|2003–04
|14 seasons
|Buffalo Sabres
|2006–07
|14 seasons
Source: Wikipedia
After one of the best regular seasons in team history but another first-round playoff loss, they really just might be a cursed franchise.