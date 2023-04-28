Leafs fail to end playoff series drought with Game 5 loss to Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were ready on Thursday to celebrate the playoff series victory that they’ve been waiting 19 years for, but they’re going to have to wait at least two more days.

After back-to-back overtime losses on home ice pushed the Tampa Bay Lightning to the brink of elimination, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions staved alive with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena, cutting the Maple Leafs’ lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Despite a late goal from Auston Matthews to cut the score to 3-2, the Leafs weren’t able to pull off a miracle in the third period for the third straight game.

AUSTON BRINGS US WITHIN ONE!! pic.twitter.com/qEu8KZqcqb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 28, 2023

Michael Eyssimont, inserted into the Tampa Bay lineup for the first time since Game 1, gave the Lightning a lead it wouldn’t relinquish when he blew by Justin Holl and beat goaltender Ilya Samsonov along the ice from a tight angle in the second period.

What a time to net your first career #StanleyCup Playoff goal! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JB7mWNzUij — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2023

Nick Paul scored a key insurance goal that ended up being the game-winner for Tampa Bay with just over eight minutes remaining.

Nick Paul scores his first of the #StanleyCup Playoffs! 💥 pic.twitter.com/NW8BJEYj5U — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2023

Alex Killorn added a empty net goal in the closing seconds to finalize the score.

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly blew the roof off the arena when he opened the scoring for the home team less than six minutes into the first period.

Leafs fans didn’t get to savour the early lead for long, though. Anthony Cirelli jammed home a loose puck around the Toronto net just 25 seconds after Rielly’s goal to even the score.

The Leafs started the third period with a chance to tie the game on the power play after Pat Maroon was sent off for boarding Mark Giordano in the final seconds of the second period.

We're in for an entertaining third period… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/o0z5Tfl2af — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2023

Toronto would fail to score on the power play, however. Just a few minutes later, Mitch Marner had a chance to tie the game up on a breakaway, but was turned aside by Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Andrei Vasilevskiy shuts down Mitch Marner's breakaway attempt#GoBolts | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/aGCb4Yx0D9 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 28, 2023

This was the Leafs’ 11th consecutive loss in playoff games where they’ve had a chance to win a series.

The series now moves back to Tampa for Game 6 on Saturday. The start time has yet to be announced.

More to come…