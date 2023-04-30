SportsHockeyMaple LeafsCanada

Leafs crush Bud Light in dressing room after ending playoff curse

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Apr 30 2023, 4:18 am
Leafs crush Bud Light in dressing room after ending playoff curse
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

When teams win championships, they pop champagne. So what did the Toronto Maple Leafs do tonight?

Apparently, they crush Bud Light.

The Leafs ended a 19-year curse in Tampa, finishing off the Lightning in Game 6 for Toronto’s first playoff series victory since 2004.

John Tavares was the OT hero, and the celebrations that ensued illustrated the weight lifted off the team’s shoulders. Tavares was mobbed by his teammates, as head coach Sheldon Keefe jumped up and down behind the Leafs bench, as the players in front of him erupted. They did this as Kyle Dubas fist pumped like he’s never fist pumped before from the general manager’s box.

Back in Toronto, Maple Leaf Square erupted like it never has before for a hockey game, as fans poured into the streets.

In Tampa, you knew superstitious hockey players weren’t going to be indulging in champagne. But the team did get some beverages delivered to the dressing room.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the drink of choice inside the Leafs’ dressing room was Bud Light.

Needless to say, Twitter took this report and ran with it.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.