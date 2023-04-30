Leafs crush Bud Light in dressing room after ending playoff curse

When teams win championships, they pop champagne. So what did the Toronto Maple Leafs do tonight?

Apparently, they crush Bud Light.

The Leafs ended a 19-year curse in Tampa, finishing off the Lightning in Game 6 for Toronto’s first playoff series victory since 2004.

John Tavares was the OT hero, and the celebrations that ensued illustrated the weight lifted off the team’s shoulders. Tavares was mobbed by his teammates, as head coach Sheldon Keefe jumped up and down behind the Leafs bench, as the players in front of him erupted. They did this as Kyle Dubas fist pumped like he’s never fist pumped before from the general manager’s box.

Back in Toronto, Maple Leaf Square erupted like it never has before for a hockey game, as fans poured into the streets.

In Tampa, you knew superstitious hockey players weren’t going to be indulging in champagne. But the team did get some beverages delivered to the dressing room.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the drink of choice inside the Leafs’ dressing room was Bud Light.

Another case of Bud Light was just delivered to the #leafs dressing room. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 30, 2023

Needless to say, Twitter took this report and ran with it.

Leafs finally win a playoff round and keep Bud Light afloat up in Florida to celebrate. Crushing day for dudes with sunglasses in their profile pics https://t.co/ykhIQs2E1q — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 30, 2023

The Boys are enjoying a Bud Light after a huge leafs series win.

Kid Rock is in shambles pic.twitter.com/p4PiORJwkI — Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) April 30, 2023

Damn they’re drinking bud light in the leafs locker room #allies✊ — doc (@sammyersson) April 30, 2023

These guys better be ready for Boston lol, I know they're probably celebrating like a cup win — Justin S (@S13Justin) April 30, 2023

Celebrating already its only the first round — x – River Cree Large (@XRiverCree3) April 30, 2023

good to see the boys stickin to water even after a win — sheldon dries future 1C (@daKid1905) April 30, 2023

Shit where do I send them another case? Way to go boys!!! — Ain’t Life a Mitch (@ekralc_ekim) April 30, 2023

Of course, this was their Stanley Cup! — Neil MacIntosh (@NeilMacInTO) April 30, 2023

Can’t treat this win like they just won the cup 😂 hopefully they put their heads down and keep grinding. — Smokepop (@Smokepop7) April 30, 2023

Can we get them some actual beer? — Corey (@coreyv87) April 30, 2023