History was made on the opening day of the 2021 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Riga, as Latvia pulled off a shocking upset over Canada.

The 2-0 win by Latvia, a country of under two million people, was their first-ever victory against Canada at this tournament.

Miks Indrasis scored with two seconds left in the first period, beating Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper to put the host Latvians ahead, while Oskars Batna added the insurance goal midway through the second period. Former Vancouver Canucks winger Ronalds Kenins assisted on both goals.

The hometown heroes strike first! 🇱🇻 Miks Indrasis with the buzzer beater to end the first period! 😳 #IIHFWorlds #CANLAT @lhf_lv pic.twitter.com/umWH5BrngQ — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 21, 2021

Canada outshot Latvia 38-17, but were unable to beat goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, who picked up the shutout.

While Canada didn’t send a powerhouse team to the World Championships this year, this still qualifies as a sizeable upset. Team Canada is mostly comprised of NHL players, with veterans like Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Colin Miller, and Troy Stecher in their lineup.

Latvia, meanwhile, is an emerging hockey nation with less than a handful of recognizable names for North American hockey fans. Canada will look to bounce back with a victory over USA on their next game on Sunday.