Are you a creative who’s looking to boost your educational credentials — and potentially experience three months living in Montreal, Barcelona, or Melbourne?

Then look no further than Vancouver’s LaSalle College Vancouver a boutique applied arts and design school in East Vancouver specializing in applied arts programs that help graduates build rewarding careers.

If interior, graphic, fashion, or game design is your thing, or maybe you’re considering audio, film, or culinary as a profession, there are 35 programs to choose from at LaSalle College Vancouver, which boasts small class sizes and passionate instructors.

Classes are designed to produce students who meet the current needs of the local tech, film, and design industries. Because LaSalle College Vancouver students produce annual team projects by quarter — just like in the workplace — they finish with a complete portfolio and real project experience. Employers love this fact and LaSalle College Vancouver graduates are often hired directly from the school.

“LaSalle College Vancouver is active within the industry, actively promoting close collaboration and often engaging employers for alumni recruitment directly from events hosted on site,” Diego Do Livramento, Director of Student Experience tells Daily Hive.

And gamers take note — the school is consistently the only Canadian institution in the top 50 of 150 North American colleges for video game design, ranked by The Princeton Review.

Maybe you’ve just graduated from high school or are a mature student who is ready to pursue an undergraduate degree at a BC university. If so, you can develop your critical thinking, communication, and research skills (employers want these in abundance) by taking an Associate Degree for $12K (or $15K if you’re an international student) — which the schools claims is “the quickest and most affordable undergraduate Associate of Arts degree in the private education sector in British Columbia.”

And, since LaSalle College Vancouver is part of the LCI Education network — which has 23 campuses in 10 countries on five continents — its Bachelor’s degree students have the opportunity to spend one quarter either in Montreal or abroad in Spain or Australia. How cool.

Location-wise, LaSalle College Vancouver is conveniently located just steps away from Renfrew SkyTrain station, and, in 2024, a brand new state-of-the-art campus will open next to the current building.

Past alumni include acclaimed interior designer Aleem Kassam, Principal of Vancouver-based Kalu Interiors, who obtained a formal education at The Art Institute of Vancouver (as LaSalle College Vancouver was formerly known), followed by further studies in Chicago, Milan, and London.

“From a very early age I was always interested in the arts,” says Kassam. “I was always enamoured with a lot of different facets within design and art and I quickly realized that interior design was a beautiful tornado between all of these fields [because] you get the technical aspects of architecture, the beautiful colours and tactile qualities that you would in fashion, and [also] graphic design and other composites and fields.”

He chose to study at The Art Institute of Vancouver “because all the instructors were practicing architects and designers in the field.”

“It was a two-year very intense program,” recalls Kassam, who went on to obtain a Bachelors Degree of Interior Design and Sustainable Interior Architecture from the Art Institute of Chicago, followed by Hospitality Design at the Domus Academy in Milan, and Retail Design at the school of Central Saint Martins in London.

He says: “There’s not necessarily a linear path you can take in design … so having an understanding of the path you wish to take first is extremely important in understanding what type of education you need to receive.”

According to Jason Dewling, President of LaSalle College Vancouver, “What you can count on is an excellent learning experience, wonderful supports, and a job at the end of your experience here because our careers team will help you find that perfect situation for you.”

To find out more about the creative opportunities available at LaSalle College Vancouver pop into their Open House event on Saturday, August 27, from 10 am to 12 noon PST for a tour and to speak with instructors about the different schools, available programs, creative careers, and cutting-edge online and on-campus facilities. Alternatively, you can register to attend virtually and speak with instructors in zoom break-out rooms.

When: Saturday, August 27

Time: From 10 am to 12 noon

Where: La Salle College Vancouver — 2665 Renfrew Street, Vancouver or online