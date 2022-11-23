La Grotta del Formaggio is a Vancouver legend, known especially for its peerless sandwiches and perfect Italian deli offerings.

A cornerstone of the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood of Commercial Drive, La Grotta has been a destination for locals looking to get authentic Italian cuisine for the last 45 years.

Fortunato Bruzzese immigrated to Canada in 1969, first settling in Montreal before moving to Vancouver, where he opened the deli in 1977.

La Grotta del Formaggio was originally located at the current address of Il Mercato before moving to its current location of 1791 Commercial Drive in 1979.

Roughly translated to “cheese cave” in Italian, the name could not be more fitting, as we discovered during a recent visit.

La Grotta del Formaggio is a bustling neighbourhood shop where locals head for its huge variety of cheeses, cured meats, pantry items, and, of course, its legendary sandwiches.

Sandra Raines, daughter of Bruzzese and current co-owner alongside her brother Domenic Bruzzese, tells us that when the pandemic hit, they decided it would be a good opportunity for the deli to use that time to undergo a long-needed renovation – little did they know it would take nearly two years for the permit to come through.

La Grotta was closed in April of this year and only just reopened at the beginning of October in order to give the shop a full refresh. The design was undertaken by local firm Ste. Marie Studio (known for its work on Kissa Tanto and St. Lawrence) and completed by Pacific Solutions Contracting.

And while the spirit of the place remains intact, a few exciting new features have been added, too, including an espresso machine and a new hot food station.

This means that in addition to its much-loved sandwich offerings, La Grotta now also serves dishes like chicken or eggplant parmesan and Sicilian arancini, both of which we were lucky enough to try during our visit.

Crafted by Sicily-born chef and La Grotta’s Catering Manager Anna DiSalvo, the arancini are an absolute must-try – different options are available depending on the day (including beef and veggie), but one thing is true across the board: these are some seriously cheesy, delicious little morsels.

We also recommend the chicken parmesan sandwich, an Italian classic, and one that La Grotta does exceptionally well – especially for a cold winter day when all that will do is something warming and filling.

Even those who aren’t grabbing lunch will want to pop by La Grotta to check out its Italian pantry provisions.

From giant cans of San Marzano tomatoes to bottles of balsamic vinegar to jars of hot chili peppers, the shelves here are packed with everything you’d ever want to live out your Italian kitchen dreams.

The deli has also just brought out a range of panettone for the holidays – the traditional Italian sweet bread, usually studded with candied fruit or chocolate, is typically enjoyed during the Christmas season.

With three generations now being involved in the deli, La Grotta is a true family business; Bruzzese is still working behind the counter too and can be found slicing the calabrese or preparing a cappuccino, done with care – the old Italian way.

La Grotta del Formaggio is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm, with wholesale and catering options available in addition to its deli offerings.

Address: 1791 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

