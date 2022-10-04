Take the next step with a university that’s a step above

Are you just starting your post-secondary education journey? Or are you looking to boost your career opportunities? Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) can help you meet your educational and career goals.

From upgrading programs to access programs for students with diverse learning needs, KPU’s Faculty of Academic and Career Preparation has the supportive learning environment that you’re looking for.

This is especially true for students such as Ruby Wang, who completed English upgrading through KPU’s Pathway program. For Ruby, she “learned a lot of skills that helped [her] integrate into university life quickly,” which included clear writing skills and citation methods. This allowed Ruby to easily transition into her goal of studying product design at KPU’s Wilson School of Design.

There are also individuals like Yvonne Lee, a recent graduate of the faculty’s employment and community studies (EACS) program. Designed for students with learning needs that affect classroom success, the EACS program promotes lifelong learning and provides skills to enter the workforce. This was a perfect match for Yvonne, who faces learning challenges caused by dyslexia. After some challenging personal issues, Yvonne took a pause from school, and eventually Yvonne’s support network motivated her to enrol in the EACS program.

Through a caring and supportive group of instructors, Yvonne was welcomed into an environment where students pursued their passions while exploring potential career paths. With several creatives as peers, Yvonne felt connected given her interests in art and entrepreneurship. Alongside her interests, she felt motivated “by peers overcoming their challenges in similar situations,” which encouraged her success.

After completing the program, Yvonne took her business goals, which she established during the program, and built upon them in a training program recommended by one of her instructors. Ultimately, she developed her vision of running multiple online businesses selling digital and physical art.

Outside of the programs in English upgrading and employment and community studies, KPU’s Faculty of Academic and Career Preparation also offers a complete BC adult graduation diploma, community education programs, English language studies, and upgrading programs in mathematics and science.

Ready to take the next step? Meet with us today and we can help you get started: kpu.ca/future-students.