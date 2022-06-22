Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is changing its logo and name after 85 years

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese first introduced its signature Blue Box dinner in 1937. Since then, it has been a staple comfort food in many homes.

It’s still Kraft Dinner for Canadians, but it appears that in the States, the product will see a significant change in branding for the first time in 85 years.

This rebranding will include a new noodle smile logo and name.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese will be changing its name to…Kraft Mac & Cheese!

Most people call it “mac and cheese” anyway, so dropping the “-aroni” from the title seems like a good fit.

The iconic blue box will also look a little different, featuring just a single shade of blue. The entire typography, photography, iconography, and packaging will look different moving forward, hoping to amplify “the noodle smile, now even more delicious and dripping with creamy, cheesy goodness.”

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure; they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves,” said Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager, in a press release.

“There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers.”

The new-look will first appear on the brand’s social channels and the website. The new packaging will start to hit shelves in August.

Kraft Mac and Cheese

Instagram