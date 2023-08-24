You won't be able to buy Kleenex tissues in Canada anymore

You’ll no longer be able to wipe away your tears or blow your nose with Kleenex tissues in Canada because they’ll soon be discontinued from Canadian stores.

The brand announced on its website that it will be ending sales of its Kleenex brand facial tissues in Canada.

“Thank you so much for your loyalty to our Kleenex brand facial tissues for the past few decades. We appreciate you allowing us in your households and want you to know how difficult it was for us to end our sales in Canada,” wrote the company.

It added that its Kleenex brand hand towels and other Kimberly-Clark brands, including Contonelle, U by Kotex, Poise, Depend, Huggies, Pull-Ups, and Goodnites will continue to be available to Canadian customers.

Kleenex professional facial products– which are used for commercial purposes– will also remain in the Canadian market.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Todd Fisher, Kimberly-Clark Canadian Vice President and General Manager, said the “decision was incredibly difficult” for the company to make.

“We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, and despite our best efforts we have been faced with some unique complexities on the Kleenex business,” he said.

“This decision is one that will allow us to shift our resources to better focus on other brands in Canada and meet the needs of our consumers with continued innovation and value.”

This news comes as several popular snack brands, including Little Debbie baked goods, Bagel Bites, and Bugels Corn Chips were also recently discontinued in Canada.