KFC just launched the ultimate gravy lovers experience

With winter already at our doorstep, we’re thinking about our favourite holiday meals and that perfect, gravy-covered dinner. Because let’s be real, gravy is always the hero of the dinner table.

We’re diving headfirst into gravy season and opening the floodgates to drown our holiday meals right.

To help you fill your festive holiday feast and celebrate all things gravy, KFC Canada has launched a new menu for the Gravy Lovers.

Just in time for the holidays, you’ll be turning your festive feast into a pool of delicious gravy with the Gravy Lovers Double Bucket Feast. You’ll have plenty of vessels for your gravy, as this meal features eight pieces of original recipe chicken, four mouth-watering tenders, popcorn chicken, and three sides of your choosing.

If you’re looking for a short-term gravy fix, you can get your hands on the Gravy Lovers Sandwich. Stacked with a delicious hand-breaded chicken fillet, buttery Monterey Jack cheese, and creamy mayo, this sandwich comes loaded with a hashbrown gravy boat — designed to be filled with maximum KFC gravy.

Not enough gravy yet? KFC is making their individual-sized servings $1, so no one will have to fight over the last few drips in the saucepan.

As the champion of gravy, it’s only fitting that KFC scored the savouriest of soundtracks from the one and only Yung Gravy for its festive rollout. Combining these tunes with that sauce, your holiday carolers will be singing “Damn, Gravy you so vicious, you so clean, you so delicious.”

With the launch of these new thicc menu items, KFC is also giving the ultimate gravy lover the chance to win a KFC VIP Gravy Card. This exclusive pass grants you premium access to a year’s supply of free KFC gravy — the equivalent of one large gravy per week for a year. You’ll also win tickets to Yung Gravy’s Vancouver show with a meet-and-greet before sippin’ on that sauce.

To learn more about the new gravy lover’s menu offerings, visit KFC’s website.

Contest details

For your chance to meet Yung Gravy at the PNE Forum on December 16 (a $500 value), and secure yourself KFC VIP Gravy Card*:

Follow KFC Canada and Daily Hive Vancouver on Instagram

Tag your fellow gravy lovers in our post .

More comments means more entries. The contest ends December 8 at 11:59 pm and is open to residents of Metro Vancouver — full contest details available on our Instagram page.