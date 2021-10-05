4 Kerrisdale gems that enhance living in the neighbourhood

Exploring your options for homeownership in a new neighbourhood or town requires a great deal of consideration — no matter what stage of life you’re at. Everything from the history of the area to its infrastructure and local business realm comes into the equation.

In Vancouver, Kerrisdale is a neighbourhood steeped in history. It acquired its name back in 1905 when one of the earliest residents of the area wished to pay homage to her old family home in Kerrydale, Scotland.

This community only had a post office, a general store, a hardware store, and a real estate office until 1912. Although the basic pattern of its early development remains, Kerrisdale has transformed immensely over the years, most recently with the revitalization and growth of the East Boulevard.

Today, Kerrisdale is home to a plethora of shops and eateries, many of which embody the iconic neighbourhood charm first brought to life many years ago. This charm, coupled with a contemporary edge, ultimately enhances living in the area.

At Faubourg Bakery on West 41st Avenue, locals can feel as though they’re transported to the heart of Paris without ever leaving Kerrisdale. This French artisanal bakery, pâtissierie, and cafe is renowned for its delicious cakes, pastries, viennoiseries, and freshly baked bread. Before you even step inside the bakery, you can take in the seductive aromas of its offerings — notably the baked croissants — from outside the door.

Address: 2156 West 41st Avenue

Phone: 604-266-2156

Facebook | Instagram

In 2003, ADONIA Tea House first opened its doors in Kerrisdale. The tea house was named after Adonis, a Greek god of extreme beauty. Inside, visitors can treat themselves to a quaint English afternoon tea-style experience, with a menu filled with delectable eats and extensive tea options. Not only does this foodie destination honour the tradition of tea-making, but it also boasts a beautifully Instagrammable interior with antique furniture pieces and fine bone china.

Address: 2057 West 41st Avenue

Phone: 604-261-0049

Facebook | Instagram

On West 41st Avenue, the family-run Thomas Hobbs Florist has become somewhat of a local institution since it opened its doors back in 1975. Known for its luxurious floral designs and custom arrangements, the florist has been helping Vancouverites create stunning bouquets and baskets for over four decades, in addition to designing bespoke arrangements for weddings and special occasions. Locals have the option to visit the majestic storefront in person or choose between a wealth of products online for home delivery.

Address: 2127 West 41st Avenue

Phone: 604-263-2601

Facebook | Instagram

A dedicated coffee shop is essential for every neighbourhood, and Kerrisdale has Artigiano. The cafe, which opened its first location in the city more than 20 years ago, has helped put Vancouver on the map, winning international barista awards and presenting a menu with European-inspired items. Here, locals can order everything from classic to specialty coffee along with tasty treats like the truffle mushroom wrap, baked croissants, and the cornflake chocolate chip marshmallow cookie.

Address: 2154 West 41st Avenue

Phone: 604-267-1008

Facebook | Instagram

As a resident at Chloe — a collection of 48 Parisienne-inspired, concrete residences — the above-mentioned Kerrisdale gems could soon be just beyond your doorstep. These elegant one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes by Matchpoint Development feature classical architecture that reflects the natural beauty, heritage, and allure of Kerrisdale.

Situated just steps from the Arbutus Greenway on a tree-lined boulevard, homes at Chloe are complemented by chic interiors curated by CHIL Interior Design and exceptional exterior architecture and design by RH Architects. Each residence under CHIL’s direction features high-end Gaggenau appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and hand-laid herringbone flooring.

As a complement to the boutique residences, exciting storefront retail establishments will add just over 16,000 sq ft of new commercial space to the Kerrisdale promenade. Chloe will be welcoming trendy new stores and restaurants, revitalizing the East Boulevard and adding to the diverse mix of local businesses in Kerrisdale.

While the homes in this brand-new development are slated for completion in the fall/winter of 2023, would-be buyers can register for priority access and book a viewing appointment at the presentation centre on West 43rd Avenue.

For more information and to register, visit chloekerrisdale.com or call 604-716-1989.