Daily Hive's Kenneth Chan receives prestigious award from business group

A very well-deserved honour for Daily Hive’s Western Canada Urbanized Editor, Kenneth Chan.

The Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association — now known as Downtown Van — has recognized Chan with its “Outstanding Individual Award” as part of its annual Downtown Appreciation Awards, which celebrate the city’s best and brightest.

The DVBIA notes he covers everything from “local architecture and urban issues to design, economic development, and more.”

Editor-in-Chief, Darcy Matheson, explains his focus is always on showcasing issues and stories in the city.

“For the past 10 years, his features on urban development, real estate, parks, green spaces, housing and regional transportation have held politicians to account and greatly added to the discourse about urban planning, politics and how we want our cities to grow and thrive.”

Daily Hive co-founder, Karm Sumal, brought Chan on board in the very early days of Daily Hive and says he hasn’t looked back.

“Kenneth’s thoughtful and diligent Daily Hive Urbanized reporting focuses on the issues that mean the most when it comes to the liveability of our cities. We are honoured to see him recognized with such a prestigious award that honours all of his outstanding contributions,” says Sumal.

Chan received the award at a ceremony at the Paradox Hotel in downtown Vancouver this week.