Drake got Kawhi Leonard to dance in his new music video

Drake has a new background dancer.

Basketball fans were surprised to see former NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard make an appearance in the Canadian rapper’s new music video today.

Drake’s new highly-anticipated album “Certified Lover Boy,” was released this morning. A video for the song “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, also featured a brief but hilarious appearance by the former Toronto Raptors star.

Leonard appears in the following video at the 2:41 mark, initially as a background dancer in a white sand desert, before a close up at 3:05.

Needless to say, fans are loving every moment of the unexpected Kawhi cameo.

KAWHI LEONARD LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/HW86KIuvLQ — Rayyanflow ⁶𓅓 (@OTFRayyan) September 3, 2021

Kawhi Leonard doing Backstreet Boys choreography. Never thought I would see the day. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) September 3, 2021

“My mans Kawhi think you cute. He’s over there” pic.twitter.com/kMjDEm4k3n — kyle (@knicks_tape99) September 3, 2021

tell me kawhi

ain't nothin' but a heartache pic.twitter.com/wmrvll0ycY — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) September 3, 2021