Drake got Kawhi Leonard to dance in his new music video

Sep 3 2021, 11:24 am
Drake has a new background dancer.

Basketball fans were surprised to see former NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard make an appearance in the Canadian rapper’s new music video today.

Drake’s new highly-anticipated album “Certified Lover Boy,” was released this morning. A video for the song “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, also featured a brief but hilarious appearance by the former Toronto Raptors star.

Leonard appears in the following video at the 2:41 mark, initially as a background dancer in a white sand desert, before a close up at 3:05.

Needless to say, fans are loving every moment of the unexpected Kawhi cameo.

