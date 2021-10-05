You can get at least 25% off stylish Canadian-made furniture at this sale

Fall has officially arrived in Vancouver, and while there might be a little (or a lot) of rainfall coming our way over the next few months, we’re planning to use the extra time spent at home redecorating.

Since we’re fully immersed in the season of cozy evenings, warm blankets, and mugs of hot chocolate, it makes sense to set our space up for the even colder (sorry) spells to come during winter. But doing this doesn’t have to cost you a small fortune, and Vancouver-based online furniture retailer Kavuus wants to make sure of that.

From now to October 13, the modern and mid-century furniture leader is hosting a Thanksgiving sale, offering 25% off absolutely everything sitewide. If you’re already envisioning your revamped living room, wait; you can save even more on top of this discount (more on that in a moment).

Kavuus launched in Canada back in 2009. Since then, the retailer has become known for its impressive catalogue of products, including chic accent chairs, super comfortable sectional sofas, bedframes fit for royalty, statement rugs, dining room tables, and much more.

In addition, the retailer offers fully customizable, handcrafted furniture. So, if you find your dream sofa but you know deep down that you’d prefer it in a different fabric or colour, that’s not an issue; the team of dedicated artisans at Kavuus can help you find a solution.

Customizing beautiful pieces is what Kavuus’ artisans have been doing for years, and by purchasing furniture or home accessories from the retailer, you’re directly supporting a local company and Canadian jobs at a time when buying local is more important than ever.

If you’re worried about online furniture shopping and whether or not the pieces will actually work in your home, don’t worry. Kavuus issues a lifetime warranty on all frames purchased from its online store and also from its showroom in Delta, giving shoppers extra peace of mind.

A fast turnaround time and flat-rate shipping mean you don’t have to wait for weeks on end until your new loveseat or media cabinet arrives. And if you change your mind after your furniture arrives at your doorstep, it’s not a big deal to return it. Kavuus accepts returns for 30 days thereafter.

To ensure you’re ordering pieces in the right fabrics and colours for your space, you can request free swatch samples from the furniture retailer. It’s also refreshing to know that once you’ve chosen a fabric and a piece of customizable furniture, a team of industry experts will be crafting the finished product to perfection.

Remember when we said there was a way to save even more on select purchases from Kavuus? We weren’t kidding. The furniture retailer is hosting a showroom floor model sale in conjunction with its Thanksgiving sale.

This essentially means that you can get an extra 10% off selected items that are on display at the Kavuus showroom, giving you up to 35% off certain items. All products that fall within this sale category are available for pickup while quantities last. Shipping does not apply to products in the showroom floor model sale.

For more information and to browse the full collection of furniture currently available at Kavuus, visit kavuus.com.