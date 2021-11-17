You can get up to 35% off on furniture from this Canadian retailer

With the cold, winter months fast approaching, we’re looking forward to evenings spent cuddling up with a good book — leaning into all those cozy hibernation vibes.

The change of season also means we’re all likely to be spending a lot more time indoors. If the prospect of hanging out on the same old hand-me-down couch you’ve had for years is less than thrilling, it might be time for an upgrade. Spring may be the season of cleaning, but autumn is truly the season for redecorating.

And we have some good news for you — setting up your space with new furnishings doesn’t have to cost a good chunk of your salary thanks to Vancouver-based furniture retailer Kavuus.

Specializing in modern and mid-century furniture for the design-minded, the company is currently offering 25% off absolutely everything for their Black Friday sale — with the possibility of even more savings on select pieces. That means that until November 30, you can save a lot on all their dreamy furnishings — from sleek sofas to stylish dining room seats to cushy armchairs.

Launched in 2009, the company has since made a name for itself as a go-to retailer for chic and comfortable furnishings that wouldn’t be out of place in an Arthur Erickson-designed home. Think ash wood-framed chairs with sleek leather or linen cushions, tufted-back armchairs in shades like grey feather or deep water blue, and luxurious leather sofas in a handcrafted plywood frame. Kavuus also has an impressive catalogue of rugs, lighting fixtures, decorative elements, and other accessories to complement your home.

Their handcrafted, high-quality furnishings are also super customizable — you can pick the style, the fabric, the leg style, the wood finish, and other fine-tuned details until the piece is exactly what you’re looking for. If you’re the indecisive type (we’re right there with you), you can also request a swatch kit to get the fabric and colour just right — it’s like having the showroom delivered right to your door.

A Canadian company that employs skilled, experienced artisans, Kavuus uses only high-quality materials without harmful chemicals and offers a lifetime warranty on all frames. Not only will you have a stylish space just in time for winter, you’ll also be able to rest easy knowing you’ve supported a Canadian company that employs local workers — a particularly worthwhile endeavour these days.

With a speedy turnaround time and flat shipping rates, you don’t need to worry about the logistics of getting new furniture into your space, either. The company also gets that buying new furniture can feel like a big commitment. Because of this, Kavuus offers a 30-day window after your order arrives where you can request a return, just in case you change your mind.

If the Black Friday sale isn’t tempting enough, they’re also offering an additional 10% off for their Showroom Floor Model sale. This means that select items that are on display in their showroom are currently 35% off. These pieces are available for pickup from their showroom in Delta, and their shipping rates do not apply to the items that are part of the Showroom Floor Model sale.

For more information on the Black Friday sale and to check out all the current furniture offerings, visit kavuus.com.

When: From now until November 30th

Where: Online and in-store at 669 Ridley Place, Unit 210, Delta