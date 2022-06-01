14 highly anticipated books we can't wait to read this June

With temperatures expected to hit 20°C across the nation later this month, it’s finally time to hit up one of our many gorgeous beaches. Grab a book, some sunscreen, and you’re good to go.

We’ve got some great reads to keep you busy. There’s a new memoir from James Patterson unveiling the life of one of the world’s greatest writers and a brilliant debut from Toronto-based author Sarah Jackson.

Bestselling writer Lisa Taddeo is serving up an unforgettable collection of shorts and a stellar biography about George Michael is hitting shelves on June 28. All that and more.

These are 14 books we recommend this month.

Taddeo had us hooked with her #1 New York Times bestseller Three Women, which is now in the works to be adapted into a series, starring Shailene Woodley. Her latest, Ghost Lover, is an arresting array of nine short stories with themes of obsession, grief, and desire.

From Malibu to Brooklyn and Puerto Rico to Paris, Taddeo lures her readers in and holds them hostage in this impressive and gripping collection.

“Growing up, I had zero interest in being a writer,” states Patterson in the opening pages of his unforgettable memoir. Patterson has written more than 200 novels since 1976 — 114 of which have been New York Times bestsellers.

Told through a collection of short stories, each one lasting no longer than a few pages, James chronicles his incredible life. We hear of his work at the renowned McLean Hospital, J. Walter Thompson advertising agency, and most interesting of all, his process for writing a novel, which he does by pencil.

If you liked Ottessa Moshfegh’s My Year of Rest and Relaxation, you’ll love Crosley’s hilarious new novel. The starred reviews from Publisher’s Weekly and Kirkus speak for themselves. On the opening pages, we meet newly engaged 37-year-old Lola.

After a dinner in New York’s Chinatown, she buys a pack of cigarettes and runs into ex-boyfriend Amos. The next night, the cycle repeats itself and Lola suspects something more sinister is going on. Original and engaging, your new beach read, Cult Classic, is unputdownable.

A delightful read with themes of strong friendships and new relationships, Jackson’s debut follows protagonist Alice, a quirky and highly entertaining gal. Her best friend Mia is battling a severe illness, and on regular trips to the hospital, Alice meets some unusual side characters who really bring this book to life.

Filled with great movie references, dark humour, and superb writing, A Bit Much is unmissable.

For fans of Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart, Sara El Sayed’s remarkable memoir will speak to anyone who has ever struggled to find their place in the world. El Sayed left the repressed environment of Egypt at age six and arrived in Queensland with her family.

They struggled to navigate the social dynamics of their new home and the easygoing Australian lifestyle. Heartwarming and self-deprecating at times, this is an outstanding debut.

Meet Ava Wong, a law-abiding Chinese American lawyer, living the perfect life. Or at least you’d think so from the outside. An old friend from Stanford enters the picture dripping in designer goods, and she has a proposal for Ava.

Soon the two are caught up in a huge counterfeit business. When their enterprise is threatened, Winnie flees the scene leaving Ava to face the consequences. Fast-paced and thrilling, Chen’s novel reads like an unlimited shopping spree at Gucci.

A short, but impactful read. Mantel’s Learning to Talk is a tremendous collection of seven short stories about childhood and youth, drawing on the writer’s experiences. “Curved Is the Line of Beauty” is a tale of friendship while “Third Floor Rising” recounts a teenager’s first job at a department store. The book ends with an excerpt from Hilary’s memoir, Giving up the Ghost.

Each scene is rich with humanity and, as you would expect from a two-time Booker Prize winning author, the writing is excellent.

Currently based in Toronto, former Poet Laureate Rollie Pemberton is a writer, rapper, and activist who performs under the name Cadence Weapon. His memoir, aimed at music fans, is a deeply inspiring read about following your passion no matter what it is.

Bedroom Rapper chronicles the musician’s beginnings in Edmonton, to finding his creative voice and winning the Polaris Prize. In between, he offers readers an extensive history of hip-hop unlike any other and how he established his identity and legacy within it.

Reserve that Airbnb by the lake, we’ve got you booked. New York Times bestselling author Sager’s latest novel will have you hooked. Recently widowed actress Casey Fletcher is trying to escape the press at her family’s secluded house in Vermont.

She passes the time by watching a glam picture-perfect husband and wife across the water. The wife goes missing one day and Casey’s suspects Tom, the husband. Rolling Stone said it’s Riley’s “most unexpected thriller yet.”

With themes of motherhood, loss of identity, and relationship dynamics, Alex Kiester’s wholehearted debut is told through the alternating perspectives of husband and wife Ben and June. From the moment they met, their love felt as though it was meant to be.

One day several years later, June disappears, and Ben comes to realize how little he actually knew about her. Deeply moving, The Truth About Ben and June is a realistic portrayal of the shift that happens when you have children.

Named a highly anticipated read by The Washington Post, Samit Basu’s expertly crafted sci-fi novel takes readers to the near future and onto the streets of Delhi. This epic and powerfully moving story tackles inequality, social class, and two intriguing protagonists under constant surveillance.

“Essentially, young people, trapped into obedience and conformity, change and learn to make a difference,” Basu told Daily Hive.

For readers of Lily King’s Writers & Lovers, Bellow’s novel is an exploration of relationships and the complexities of love. Following a young LA-based actress Maggie Hoyt who meets an endearing British tattoo artist named Rob. Despite his wedding band, the two can’t shake their feelings for one another.

One day Maggie receives a letter from Rob’s estranged wife and is forced to face the guilt she’s been harbouring and the woman she wants to be. Brimming with humour and heart, Ava’s book received advance praise from Emma Thompson who said it was an “extraordinary debut novel.”

Wake me up and before you go, go buy a copy of the definitive biography of one of our greatest musicians. Penned by acclaimed writer James Galvin, whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Vanity Fair, this forthcoming offering explores the compelling story of George Michael.

From his birth in East Finchley in 1963 to his rise as a member of Wham!, George’s music continues to touch the hearts of fans all over the world.

USA Today bestselling author Phaedra Patrick is back with another charming work of fiction. We follow a mother of two working as a maid while harbouring a secret desire of being a writer.

When her employer Essie Starling, an acclaimed author, passes away suddenly, Liv is left with one last task to carry out. She has to finish Essie’s final manuscript. While doing so, she uncovers a surprising connection between the two. Patrick’s latest is a nod to all the aspiring writers, authors, and book lovers.