"Our community lost a leader": Vancouver legend Joe Segal dead at 97

Joe Segal, a Vancouver billionaire and philanthropist who many are calling a legend, has died at 97.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver shared a tweet earlier today that confirmed the news, and called Segal a “titan in the business and philanthropic worlds.”

It also said he was a “genuinely caring and compassionate person.”

Earlier today, we heard the very sad news that our community lost a leader, Joseph Segal z”l, who was not only a titan in the business and philanthropic worlds, but a genuinely caring and compassionate person–a true mensch. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Qr7wsWTI56 — Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver (@JewishVancouver) May 31, 2022

Segal was born in Alberta, and served overseas in the Second World War according to his wikibiography. He became a self-made millionaire in true rags to riches fashion. He’s also the founder of Kingswood Capital.

Leaders all around Vancouver are tweeting and sharing tributes about Segal, including the Vancouver mayor and city councillors.

“Vancouver has lost a giant. A business leader, philanthropist and veteran who contributed so much to his city and to his community. But also a patriarch, father, grandfather & great-grandfather. My heart goes out to the whole Segal extended family,” tweeted Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung.



Saddened by the passing of Joe Segal a huge positive presence in our city. Mr. Segal served his country & was a mentor to many in the community.I had the privilege of his friendship for 35 years & always appreciated his advice & council,sincere condolences to his family — John Coupar (@JohnCCoupar) May 31, 2022

Segal also spent some time serving as the SFU Chancellor.

Joe Segal was the Chancellor of SFU when I was President of the SFSS. I remember going to a BOG meeting to protest something & he slapped me on the arm and said “I don’t know what you’re mad about but be sure to give us hell.” Condolences to his & and the whole @SFU community. https://t.co/0b5bZYUjHk — Joey Hansen (@joeydhansen) May 31, 2022

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart also tweeted his condolences.