"Our community lost a leader": Vancouver legend Joe Segal dead at 97

Jun 1 2022, 12:25 am
United Way

Joe Segal, a Vancouver billionaire and philanthropist who many are calling a legend, has died at 97.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver shared a tweet earlier today that confirmed the news, and called Segal a “titan in the business and philanthropic worlds.”

It also said he was a “genuinely caring and compassionate person.”

Segal was born in Alberta, and served overseas in the Second World War according to his wikibiography. He became a self-made millionaire in true rags to riches fashion. He’s also the founder of Kingswood Capital.

Leaders all around Vancouver are tweeting and sharing tributes about Segal, including the Vancouver mayor and city councillors.

Vancouver has lost a giant. A business leader, philanthropist and veteran who contributed so much to his city and to his community. But also a patriarch, father, grandfather & great-grandfather. My heart goes out to the whole Segal extended family,” tweeted Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung.

Segal also spent some time serving as the SFU Chancellor.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart also tweeted his condolences.

