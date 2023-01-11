These are the top 15 jobs trending in Canada, many with a salary of over $100K

If you’re looking for your first position or planning a career change this year, these top trending jobs in Canada are for you.

Randstad Canada, a recruitment and HR service, has compiled a list of the country’s top 15 jobs for 2023 that’ll help you narrow down your search.

The company says that despite an economic slowdown, employers are “still in hiring mode,” which means there are plenty of opportunities for people from all backgrounds in various positions and industries.

Some occupations seeing the most demand in Canada for 2023 include the technology, healthcare, and professional services sectors.

However, Randstad has also seen many roles that require relatively little formal training while still providing good salary ranges.

“With the baby boomer generation retiring, Canadian employers see an important gap for skilled trades and blue-collar positions,” said Nick Montesano, executive vice president of the central region at Randstad Canada, in a statement.

“Since the 1970s, high schools have not encouraged the trades as a career path, resulting in decades of shortages of skilled young people in the trades. It’s interesting to see that a degree isn’t the only path to steady employment and a secure income.”

The company says Canadians embraced electronic commerce in 2022, and that’s anticipated to last this year.

Employers seek digital marketing coordinators, customer service representatives, and business analysts to implement a solid digital strategy.

E-commerce demand has also created a strong need for supply chain positions like production supervisors, warehouse workers and drivers, adds Montesano.

From tech to trades, here are the top 15 trending jobs in Canada.