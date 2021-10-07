Virtual job fair offers opportunities to work abroad in Taiwan

Working abroad can breed a myriad of exciting adventures: opportunities for travel, immersion into a different culture, and the chance to learn new skills and further your career.

If you’ve been craving a change of pace or scenery, you may find what you’re looking for at the Virtual Taiwan Job Fair.

The online event, which is taking place between October 1 and October 31, is an opportunity to connect with top tech, legal, finance, biotech, and banking companies from Taiwan’s emerging sectors.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan and the Taiwan Trade Center in Vancouver have joined forces to host the event and connect organizations with promising local talent.

From the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to Acer, Delta Electronics, the Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan, Deloitte, and many others, top employers are looking for a diverse range of expertise to help expand the country’s in-demand industries.

Taiwan is a prominent tech and innovation hub in Asia and those hired over the past few years have gone on to work as engineers and management specialists, for instance, with international trade skills.

As its burgeoning industries continue to boom, over 35 companies are looking to fill vacancies that will lead to higher levels of innovation and economic development for the East Asian nation.

It’s an exciting time for Taiwan as its major sectors continue to expand — and equally exciting for professionals who are eager to take on a new challenge in an environment where the opportunities for growth are exponential.

Job seekers are invited to submit their resumes via the event website for a chance to land an interview with the participating companies between October 1 and October 31.

Those who are successful will be contacted directly by the employers anytime between October 20 and November 15.

When: Monday, October 1 to Sunday, October 31

Where: Online

How: Register for free here.