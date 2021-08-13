After a year of immense change, many of us are considering a fresh start — especially as we emerge on the other side of the pandemic. BCIT can offer you the opportunity you have been searching for, with dozens of positions available now at their Lower Mainland campuses.

Many people have taken classes at BCIT or know someone who has, but what you might not know is that this local institute has been winning awards as one of BC’s top employers for the past 10 years.

BCIT’s values contribute to its success as an employer and in achieving excellence, pursuing collaboration, embracing innovation, engaging with respect, and championing diversity and inclusion — which are all at BCIT’s core.

Job stability is at the forefront for many right now. BCIT has been a mainstay in the community for more than 55 years and is a highly respected polytechnic institute representing key in-demand industries.

Most positions at BCIT also offer generous extended medical and dental benefits and vacation entitlement in support of employee wellness. In addition, BCIT’s defined-benefit pension plan brings peace of mind into planning for your future retirement and is an attractive benefit for many employees. Depending on the nature of the role, many positions across BCIT now offer the opportunity for flexible, remote work agreements.

Choosing BCIT can put you on your path to building a career and a passion for learning new skills. BCIT is committed to supporting employees’ career aspirations with tailored goals, opportunities for growth, and support for professional development.

BCIT offers all employees access to in-house workshops and online training sessions, in addition to a wide array of classes and a library of educational resources.

Diversity isn’t just a buzzword at BCIT. Diversity Circles is a BCIT initiative that connects experts for a series of conversations, panels, and workshops to help BCIT think critically about the student experience of cultural diversity, accessibility, and gender. And with a newly launched Anti-Racism Framework, BCIT is committed to making big changes over the coming years.

With a bustling downtown campus on Seymour Street, an expansive main campus in Burnaby, an Aerospace Technology campus in Richmond, and additional campuses at Lonsdale Quay and Annacis Island, BCIT has five locations across the Lower Mainland offering positions in a multitude of disciplines.

Current open positions include roles in communications, design, marketing, mechanics, cybersecurity, mining, aviation, and more. The list of positions for staff and faculty is long and varied, so there’s no shortage of opportunities to elevate your career with one of BC’s top employers.

To view BCIT’s full list of available part-time and full-time roles and their extended health and wellness benefits, visit bcit.ca/about/careers.