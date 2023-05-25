Canadian couple plan trip to Disney World after massive lotto win

Jeremy Beaudin and Cindy Robert from Estrie, Quebec, just became Canada’s newest millionaires.

The couple won $1,000,000 in the April 28 Québec Max draw.

Beaudin discovered the fantastic news when he checked his lotto ticket at a gas station.

He was so surprised to see $1,000,000 appear on the screen, he told the clerk he needed to go sit in his car to process his newfound wealth.

Beaudin recalled to Loto Quebec that the clerk replied, “Okay, but you will come back inside to pay for your gas before you go, right?” He then hurried home to tell his spouse, Robert, the life-changing news.

Beaudin and Robert say they plan to spend their winnings on a family trip to Disney World, a new pick-up truck and investments.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dépanneur Voisin at 5983 Chemin de Saint-Élie in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

The retailer who sold the ticket will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

Outaouais resident François Lajoie also recently won big with Loto Quebec.

He was shopping for groceries when he decided to purchase a Grande Vie lottery ticket on a whim.

Lajoie told Loto Quebec he has a special method for choosing his lottery numbers, corresponding to his family members’ birthdays.

The morning after the April 27 draw, Lajoie checked online and saw that a Quebec resident had won big, but he did not realize it was him!

When he discovered he had the winning combination, Lajoie says he felt “happy and surprised, but calm.”

Lajoie won $25,000 a year for life but opted for the lump-sum prize of $500,000, which would have taken him 20 years to accumulate.

He told Loto Quebec he plans to celebrate his win with friends and family at the casino.

The lotto winner also plans to dedicate more time to a charitable cause close to his heart, the Essential Caregiver Movement.

If you won the lotto, how would you spend your winnings? Let us know in the comments.