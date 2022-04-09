Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again and this time the bride-to-be is sporting a ring in a unique colour.

In a brief video posted on the singer’s website, On the JLo, an emotional Lopez can be seen wearing a pale green engagement ring.

In her On the JLO newsletter, Lopez said she loves the colour green.

“I always say the [colour] green is my lucky [colour]. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress,” she wrote, referring to the iconic jungle print Versace dress that she wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards. According to Oprah Daily, the look made such an impression that people rushed to Google photos of it, leading to the creation of Google Images.

“I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” Lopez continued. “It may be a coincidence, maybe not.”

Affleck and Lopez reunited in 2021 and it seems Affleck took notes while choosing the engagement ring.

In an Instagram video, a beaming Lopez said that she has “an exciting and special story to share.”

“If you’re not part of my inner circle, you have to go to onthejlo.com to hear this one,” she said.

Lopez and Affleck, who co-starred in the 2003 movie Gigli, first started dating in 2002 and soon became known as Bennifer; they were engaged later that year. At the time, Affleck had proposed with a pink diamond ring, but the couple called off their wedding in January 2004.

That same year, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, but the couple officially divorced in 2014. The singer later dated and got engaged to New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but their relationship ended in spring 2021.

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. He was in a relationship with actress Ana de Armas until 2021.

In 2002, J-Lo put out an iconic album called This Is Me … Then that’s — at least, in part — dedicated to Ben Affleck. One of the songs on it, “Dear Ben,” includes this love note:

“I love you, you’re perfect / A manifestation of my dreams / You make my body feel / About a million different things / Theres no way I’d leave you, it is not a reality / Sometimes I feel like I’m living in a fantasy.”

It’s the same record with the smash hits “Jenny from the Block” and “All I Have” featuring LL Cool J.

We can’t wait for the Bennifer wedding photos.