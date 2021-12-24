Jeff Goldblum dines and hangs out with the staff at a Toronto restaurant

Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Goldblum made an appearance at a Toronto restaurant and left the staff pleasantly surprised.

Workers at Enigma — located on 23 St. Thomas Street in Yorkville — were all smiles in a group photo they posted with Goldblum and his wife Thursday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENIGMA (@enigmayorkville)

“Great to cook for a Hollywood icon tonight,” read the restaurant’s Instagram caption. “Awesome couple and super cool to get to chat to them both,” he replied with heart and applause emojis, appreciating the European fine dining establishment.

The couple got married in 2014 and have two children. Born in Etobicoke, Emilie Goldblum (neé Livingston) is a French-Canadian aerialist, gymnast, and dancer who has represented Canada in the Olympics, among other international sporting events.

She’s also had some experience on screen, playing Emma Stone’s body double in the 2016 musical La La Land, as well as Rihanna’s body double in 2017’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Both roles were dancing- and aerial performance-related.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilie Goldblum (@emiliegoldblum)



Jeff Goldblum’s upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion is set to release in the summer of 2022. Part of it was filmed in Vancouver and Merritt in BC, Canada, in 2020.

In 2019, the actor also made an appearance at Fan Expo at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where he did a meet-and-greet and signed dozens of autographs for fans.