Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Quebec director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée has died at the age of 58.

Born and raised in Montreal, Vallée won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series Big Little Lies and his 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned multiple Oscar nominations, including best picture.

According to CNN, Vallée died on Sunday night in his chalet outside Quebec City over the weekend, citing his representative Bumble Ward.

Vallée was praised for his naturalistic cinematography and hand-held camera approach to filmmaking. Over the past decade, some of his actor collaborations have included Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Matthew McConaughey, Emily Blunt, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

On Monday morning, Quebec Premier François Legault called Vallée’s passing “tragic” and said the filmmaker was “extremely kind” and an “exceptional artist.”

Quelle nouvelle tragique.

Jean-Marc Vallée m’a ému de C.R.A.Z.Y. à Big Little Lies.

Il était d’une extrême gentillesse.

Mes condoléances à tous les proches de cet artiste exceptionnel. pic.twitter.com/VizV7GKC1e — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 27, 2021

Vallée studied filmmaking at the Collège Ahuntsic and the Université du Québec à Montréal. He debuted his breakout film, C.R.A.Z.Y., in 2005 which he wrote and directed.