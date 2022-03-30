Vancouver has a hidden gem furniture retailer that stocks stunning pieces for all spaces

Moving into a new apartment or taking the plunge to redecorate your space can feel like a monumental undertaking — especially when you don’t know what furniture retailer to visit.

The thing is, many of us may be inclined to think we have only a handful of big-box retailers at our disposal. This isn’t the case, however, as Metro Vancouver is home to a hidden gem furniture retailer: Jag’s Furniture & Mattress.

Jag Jaswal opened his first furniture store in 1994 in Abbotsford. Today, 28 years later, Jag’s is a second-generation family-owned and operated company, with Gurp Jaswal working alongside his dad and leading day-to-day operations.

The furniture retailer now operates two brick-and-mortar stores in Abbotsford and Langley along with a distribution centre in South Surrey — in addition to its website filled with beautiful pieces, a profusion of which are ideal for small spaces.

Statement furniture

The task of making anything from a 600 sq ft space to a three-bedroom home feel functional and stylish while accomplishing your interior decor goals can be something to look forward to with the help of Jag’s.

For starters, the family-owned retailer is a go-to destination for furniture that complements interior decor styles, including modern, transitional, rustic, and traditional. The on-trend furnishings available at Jag’s are so abundant you could literally design your entire home during one visit to the store — and do so within your budget, too.

Each stunning piece you’ll find at Jag’s has been thoughtfully sourced from either a region across Canada, the US, Italy, or Asia to ensure an expansive range of high-quality offerings — and the frequent arrival of new collections. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, Jag’s has worked tirelessly to stay ahead of the curve and keep the majority of its products in stock.

Whether it’s a gorgeous Cloud 9 sectional, a leather sofa, a ceramic dining table, or perhaps a statement vanity or sideboard from the retailer’s luxurious La Rachelle collection, a member of the customer service-focused team will be able to help you find it.

“Since day one, our approach to business has been customer experience focused. When shopping at Jag’s, we want to make sure the process is easy for the customer and provide them with a smooth, positive, and unforgettable experience with everything from the product selection we offer [to] the service received from the sales, delivery, and customer service teams,” Jag tells Daily Hive.

Made-to-order options

If you already have something in mind for a specific piece you’d like to see in your home, Jag’s also carries a made-to-order collection that allows for the added personalization of your furniture.

In terms of products you can have customized, the service extends from upholstered beds to ottomans, sofas to recliners, and much more. Simply choose the fabric or leather you desire from the hundreds of options available and prepare to have a bespoke piece shape the design of your favourite room.

Jag’s is a Canadian company that proudly supports domestic brands and suppliers, which is why all of its custom products are manufactured and produced domestically. Every item is carefully crafted with attention to detail by artisans passionate about the work they create.

“We source products from different suppliers all around the world. One thing you can count on from us is the quality of the product you are purchasing as we carefully source the furniture and mattresses in our lineup from some of the biggest and most reputable producers,” explains Gurp.

“Whether you want to avoid long wait times and need something right away from our in-stock program or you want to get creative and customize a sofa, sectional, or a bed, we can help you. When customizing a sofa, you get to pick everything from your fabric colour, pillow colour, foam density, and leg options (on certain models). If custom-ordering a fabric upholstered bed, you get to pick the size, fabric colour, [and] headboard height, amongst a few more details.”

Customer and community impact

When it comes down to furnishing your bedroom — regardless of the size of your home — two things can’t be overlooked: the perfect mattress and a stylish bedframe. Jag’s specializes in both.

Gurp tells us the retailer’s sales team is committed to helping customers bring their vision for their home to life. “Whether helping with the layout of the home, measurements, colours, style, [or] design, they are always ready and excited to help,” he says.

“We get customers who are confused or overwhelmed during their shopping trip. Sometimes, it’s because they can’t find what they are looking for; they don’t know where to start or are overwhelmed trying to furnish and decorate an entire home. On almost every occasion, that customer leaves happy with a smile on their face; their shopping experience made fun, stress-free, and positive.”

In 2021, Jag’s took home Consumer Choice Awards in both the furniture and mattress categories for its work in the markets of Abbotsford, Langley, and Surrey.

Beyond helping customers find their dream pieces of furniture, Jag’s plays an active role in giving back to the community; the company sponsors Toys for Tots annually — an event organized by the Abbotsford Food Bank in aid of the Abbotsford Christmas Bureau. It also works with other charitable foundations, including BC Children’s Hospital, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and The Salvation Army.

With the help of its in-house team, Jag’s offers an efficient delivery service across the Lower Mainland. If your item is in stock at the retailer’s distribution centre, you might even receive your order within days — regardless of whether you’re based in Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley, downtown Vancouver, or anywhere in between.

Customers can also opt for delivery with installation for an additional fee, which means there’s one less thing to worry about when the product arrives at your doorstep.

Meanwhile, those living locally have the option to pick up their purchase free of charge from the company’s Distribution Centre in South Surrey. When you do this, a member of the warehouse team at Jag’s will help you load your items into your vehicle, ensuring you’re back on the road in no time.

To learn more about the furniture retailer and explore the latest collections, check out jagsfurniture.ca or visit your nearest Jag’s store.