"I thought it was my end": Jagr gets in high-speed car crash with tram

Jaromir Jagr thought he was going to die today.

The 50-year-old future Hockey Hall of Famer, who still plays professional hockey in his home country of Czechia, was involved in a serious car crash.

Jagr said his car was hit by a tram travelling at high speed. A photo posted to social media by Jagr shows the driver’s side door of his KIA smashed in, and airbags deployed.

“I thought it was my end,” Jagr said on Instagram. “I have always believed that force majeure has a hand over me, and today I have seen it again. Thank God!”

Jagr said that he was uninjured in the crash. He also said that it was his own fault.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaromír Jágr (@jj68jaromirjagr)

Here’s Jagr’s full statement, translated from Czech with Google Translate:

Dear fans, but everyone else. I would just like to tell you briefly what happened today when I was involved in the accident. It was my fault.

On Plzeňská, I tried to cross from one direction to another. I checked the other side and drove into it at the right time. But there was a lot of traffic and I didn’t have time to react to the tram, which was going at high speed in the same direction as me. I noticed her half a meter in front of me, at the last minute.

I thought it was my end. I have always believed that force majeure has a hand over me, and today I have seen it again. Thank God!

And it also surprised me and actually saved my KIA, from which, despite what it looked like, I climbed out without injury. But most importantly, nothing happened to the passengers on the tram.

I would like to end this sad event. And I thank everyone for their understanding and also for their help to those who intervened on the spot.

Jagr returned to Czechia in 2018 to continue his hockey career, following one of the greatest NHL careers of all time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames.

He ranks second only to Wayne Gretzky all-time in NHL scoring, with 1,921 career points — despite leaving the league to play three years in the KHL from 2008 to 2011.

Jagr has played the past five years for Kladno, which is the Czech-based team he made his pro debut with as a 16-year-old back in 1988. It’s also the team he now owns.