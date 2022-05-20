Rapper J. Cole signs contract to play pro basketball in Canada

J. Cole is coming to Canada… to play pro basketball.

The 37-year-old American rap star has signed a contract to play for the Scarborough Shooting Stars, a new professional team in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Cole has played professionally before, albeit for just three games for a team in Rwanda, in the Basketball Africa League.

The CEBL, which debuted in 2019, is a 10-team summer league with clubs in Langley, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Hamilton, Ottawa, St. Catharines, Guelph, Scarborough, and St. John’s.

The 2022 season tips off next week, on May 25. Scarborough’s first game is on May 26, in Guelph.