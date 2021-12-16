You know those days when you realize you’ve forgotten a key ingredient for a recipe, and you don’t have time to run out and grab it? We’ve all been there.

Good thing we live in this day and age where the only thing standing between you and your finished dish is a mobile app. Upping the ante for what it means to be convenient, DoorDash introduced a new feature called DashMart where you can order grocery and convenience items as easily as your favourite takeout. With more than 2,000 items available — from garbage bags and frozen pizzas to locally made jars of kimchi — this truly is your local on-demand convenience and grocery store.

As of today, the DashMart feature is available in four cities across the country, including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Kitchener, and Toronto, with more locations to be added in the coming months. Stores are open seven days a week from 7:30 am to 11 pm (some are now moving to late hours, too).

DashMart doesn’t only include convenience items but also features local shops, suppliers, and restaurants. This means you can continue supporting your local favourites without ever leaving your home. Bonus: those businesses are ultimately able to reach customers virtually in a way they possibly never have before.

To show you the convenient and essential things you can get on DashMart, we’ve curated a list of items from local restaurants and suppliers that we’re excited about.

Coffee beans from Pilot Coffee Roasters

Available in both the Vancouver and Toronto locations on DashMart, you can now purchase coffee beans from Pilot Coffee Roasters. From the Catalyst Whole Bean Coffee to its Community Ground Coffee, your morning just got better.

Hot sauce from Juke Fried Chicken

A Vancouver local favourite, Juke Fried Chicken offers some of the best fried chicken and Southern-style cooking in the city. Now, with the click of a button, you can get the delicious hot sauce that makes their food oh so yummy (and spicy) delivered right to your door.

To round out your pantry and master some of these recipes at home, DashMart also offers Juke’s house-made Chicken Seasoning, BBQ Sauce, and Chicken Coating Flour. Catch us making way too much fried chicken at home.

A sweet treat from Colossal Cookies

Next time that intense cookie craving hits, DashMart has you covered. If you’re in Leslieville or the downtown core of Toronto, you can now order your favourite cookies from Colossal Cookies through the new feature.

Check out the PB Peak, a cookie made with Belgian chocolate, peanut butter chips, and roasted peanuts or try the classic The G.O.A.T. cookie, named because it’s often praised as “the best cookie ever.” Cookie lovers can also order a selection of different flavours (why not try out all of them to pick your favourite?).

A half-litre tub of pasta sauce from Nook Pasta Room

Yes, you read that right — Vancouverites can get half-litre tubs of house-made Bolognese, Boscaiola, or Pomodoro sauce from Nook Pasta Room.

To complete the Italian haul, add Nook’s 12-inch margherita pizza and a bag of fresh pasta — perfect for those nights when you really don’t feel like cooking.

Check out the “Convenience” tab on DoorDash to access thousands of grocery, convenience, and restaurant items available.