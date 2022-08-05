Spark your creativity at this massive interior design event in Vancouver
Feeling a bit blah about your living space?
In September, the Interior Design Show (IDS) will return to Vancouver, connecting the brightest design minds from across Canada, and it’s a surefire way to jumpstart your creativity.
IDS is not just for design professionals. Whether you’re looking for some design inspo for your bedroom or your renovation – or you just want to be surrounded by colour and thoughtful design – there’s something incredible that will pique your interest here.
View this post on Instagram
You’ll find artists, makers, and design-centric brands come together in Vancouver to showcase their latest work, concepts and products.
For an industry-insider feel, you can join in the talks and panels by featured about the new futures of design.
For a full schedule of events and more information about who will be at IDS this year, visit the Interior Design Show Vancouver website.
Vancouver Interior Design Show 2022
When: September 22 to 25, 2022
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place
Price: Day passes from $14
With files from Daily Hive Staff