Spark your creativity at this massive interior design event in Vancouver

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Aug 5 2022, 7:56 pm
Spark your creativity at this massive interior design event in Vancouver
Luis Valdizon | Dennis Chui
Feeling a bit blah about your living space?

In September, the Interior Design Show (IDS) will return to Vancouver, connecting the brightest design minds from across Canada, and it’s a surefire way to jumpstart your creativity.

IDS is not just for design professionals. Whether you’re looking for some design inspo for your bedroom or your renovation – or you just want to be surrounded by colour and thoughtful design – there’s something incredible that will pique your interest here.


You’ll find artists, makers, and design-centric brands come together in Vancouver to showcase their latest work, concepts and products.

For an industry-insider feel, you can join in the talks and panels by featured about the new futures of design.

For a full schedule of events and more information about who will be at IDS this year, visit the Interior Design Show Vancouver website.

Vancouver Interior Design Show 2022

When: September 22 to 25, 2022
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place
Price: Day passes from $14

With files from Daily Hive Staff

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
