Instagram and Facebook have gone down for the second time this week

For the second time in a matter of days, Instagram and Facebook have gone down.

Around 2:45 pm EDT, a popular outage website showed issues with both social networking platforms.

What exactly caused the Friday afternoon outage is not yet known. The services, as well as WhatsApp were down for hours on Monday.

WhatsApp does not appear to be affected by Friday’s outage.

The sites were down in several countries around the world, including Canada, the US, India, and Mexico.

Just as they did a mere four days ago, social media users flocked to Twitter to air their grievances.

