Injury to Canucks winger Mikheyev not as serious as first feared

It was a drama-filled morning on Canucks Twitter today, albeit for a brief period of time.

It looked like Canuck luck was about to rear its ugly head once again, regarding the health of new free agent signing Ilya Mikheyev.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs winger left Sunday’s preseason opener in the second period, after suffering what the team called a lower-body injury. In an interview with Sportsnet 650 this morning, NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that there was some concern initially from the Canucks that Mikheyev may have suffered a torn ACL.

But less than an hour later, Canucks reporter Irfaan Gaffar provided a good-news update, reporting that Mikheyev’s injury is not considered long-term and that he could be back skating again soon.

Crisis averted.

Told Ilya Mikheyev’s injury is not considered long-term. No issues in the gym and is walking fine. The expectation is for him to hit the ice in the next day or so and resume skating. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) September 29, 2022

Wanted to clarify something from @Sportsnet650 this morn. I said there was concern from #Canucks initially that Ilya Mikheyev may have suffered torn ACL & they were awaiting update. Sounds like the prognosis was positive and worst was avoided. Expected to resume skating soon. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 29, 2022

Bruce Boudreau later told reporters that Mikheyev should begin skating next week.

“By all accounts, he’s hopefully skating next week.” 🗣 Coach Bruce Boudreau on Ilya Mikheyev's status — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2022

That’s great news for the Canucks, who desperately want to get off to a good start this season.

Early-season slumps have sunk Vancouver’s playoff chances quickly in back-to-back years, and the team doesn’t want that to happen again.

The Canucks signed Mikheyev to a four-year contract worth $4.75 million per season, so the team clearly views him as an important addition. He was skating on a line with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko prior to getting hurt, and the 27-year-old speedster is expected to be a key penalty killer.

The Canucks are still without Brock Boeser, who will miss the start of the regular season with a hand injury. They’re also still without Travis Dermott, who hasn’t skated since getting hurt at Tuesday’s practice.