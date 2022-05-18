FoodSponsoredCoffee & Tea

We tried the first all-in-one iced coffee sachet to drop in Canada: here's what we thought

Sophia Delafontaine
Sophia Delafontaine
May 18 2022, 3:50 pm
We tried the first all-in-one iced coffee sachet to drop in Canada: here’s what we thought
Nescafé Sweet and Creamy Iced Original (Nescafé)
There’s something inexplicably fulfilling about an iced coffee. It packs a sweet yet refreshing flavour along with a caffeine sidekick who helps you make it through your day.

Nescafé Sweet and Creamy Iced Original is the first all-in-one, instant iced coffee sachet in Canada — and it’s as easy and convenient as making a good iced coffee yourself could ever be. In each sachet is rich coffee, along with creamer and sugar for a subtly sweet and creamy cup.

After our very official taste test of the new product (meaning we drank multiple cups), we’re saying goodbye to those frustrating days of overspending our time and money, or plopping ice cubes into hot coffee just to watch them water down our favourite daytime vice.

Most of us are in agreement that life is too short for bad coffee. But sometimes, you hardly even have time for coffee at all. That’s what makes this product so awesome. No time to brew? No problem. Out on the go? No problem. Don’t have your favourite creamer handy? You guessed it — no problem.

All you need to do is pour the sachet into a cup, mug, or tumbler, add cold water (or milk/non-dairy milk, depending on your creaminess preference), give it a good stir, and add ice. Voila — you’re done.

While the best part about the product is undeniably the ease at which it’s created, it’s genuinely a good cup of joe as well. We tried it both ways — with just cold water added, and with a healthy amount of oat milk. While adding the milk made it even sweeter and creamier, some may prefer it with simply the ingredients of the sachet and water — keeping it light, crisp, slightly sweet, and all-around refreshing.

Another perk: each box comes with 16 sachets — enough iced coffee to have one every day for two weeks. Plus, coffee these days is super expensive. At $7.49 a box before tax, that puts each coffee at less than $0.50 a pop — which honestly makes this brew taste even better.

Craving a sweet caffeine fix yet? Nescafé’s Sweet and Creamy Iced Original is now available in grocery stores across Canada. Learn more about it on the Nescafé website and try it out for yourself.

