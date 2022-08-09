Written for Daily Hive by Rianna Fiorante, marketing manager at HUB Cycling

What’s better than getting a free coffee and cookie just by arriving on bike? HUB Cycling’s popular Bike to Shop event returns this summer from August 13 to 21!

Local businesses in 11 neighbourhoods across Metro Vancouver are offering amazing prizes, freebies, and sweet deals for people biking to their businesses. The event is region-wide with businesses participating in Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Richmond, West Vancouver, and Surrey.

Register for free, and discover which spots are taking part in each neighbourhood here.

Some of this year’s freebies and sweet deals include a free double chocolate cookie with the purchase of a drink at Doe Coffee in the East Village, a free yoga class for new customers at VNYSA Yoga Studio in Wesbrook Village at UBC, free coffee at Park Royal Shopping Centre, and a free laser cut bike coaster at MakerLabs in Strathcona. There’s even something for our furry friends, if their pawrents head over to The Granville Island Pet Treatery they can pick up a free bag of sardine treats suitable for both cats and dogs! Some terms and conditions apply, so check out the Bike to Shop schedule to view all offers. More businesses are being added regularly!

HUB Cycling will also be running six Knowledge HUB stations in participating neighbourhoods during Bike to Shop. Participants can stop by these stations for free snacks, cycling maps, and giveaways, to engage with their local community, and enter to win great prizes. Check out the schedule for locations.

Shopping by bike is easier than you think!

With record-high gas prices, inflation and expensive vehicle parking, many people are looking for a more affordable way to do their shopping. Luckily, shopping by bike is easier than you think! Check out some of these helpful resources for tips & tricks:

Find the best and safest bike routes to visit the Bike to Shop neighbourhoods with HUB Cycling’s free bike maps at bikehub.ca/maps .

Find secure bike parking while you shop and learn to lock your bike properly to deter bike thieves. Learn about the safe and secure bike parking options available across Metro Vancouver and techniques you can use to deter bike thieves ! Think about how to transport your goodies home. You can install a basket, milk crate box or panniers – but if you don’t already have these bike accessories there’s no need to go out and buy them. A good backpack will also do the trick!

Bike to Shop returns to Metro Vancouver from August 13 to 21. Join the movement to show our businesses and local decision-makers how important cycling is for local businesses and our community. Register for free at bikehub.ca/biketoshop.