Written for Daily Hive by Hanna Jarrett, Events and Volunteer Coordinator at HUB Cycling

Bike to School Week is back from May 31st – June 4th! Join thousands of students and over 90 schools as they walk, bike and roll to school. Has your school registered? Check out which schools near you have registered already and get your school on the map!

Bike to School Week is an annual celebration where HUB Cycling encourages students of all ages to bike, roll, or walk to school. Students track their bike trips throughout the week and report back their results to HUB Cycling at the end of the event for a chance to win great prizes.

Top-performing schools with the most number of riders, the most number of bike trips, and the best first-time school each win a 2-hanger bike rack and installation for their school from Urban Racks.

The event also includes the third annual Bike Reels student video contest, where K-12 students from across Metro Vancouver are invited to submit a 60-90 second film about biking and active travel in their community for a chance to win great prizes, including a mentorship with Vancouver Film Studios.

Climate changes is a hot topic right now (as it should be!), and the City of Vancouver is setting ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions. Bike to School Week is here to help. Not only can students biking to school help reduce carbon emissions, but cycling has a ton of other positive benefits as well – like improved physical health and greater social connections1.

The importance of getting outside and finding safe ways to socialize is important as ever during the pandemic, and encouraging students to ride their bikes more often can be hugely beneficial.

In addition to the positive environmental and social benefits of active travel, schools register for the event to access our trip tracking materials for schools and prizes to incentivize biking to school, like bike accessories and treats for students.

We also help teachers by providing ready-made lesson plans, email templates, and resources in our Bike to School Week Guide. Bike to School Week offers the opportunity to build community, engage students in green curriculum, and keep school culture alive during such a challenging year.

Schools can register now for Bike to School Week, and find trip tracking and promotional materials for the event on our website. As always, registration is free!

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of HUB Cycling