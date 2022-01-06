Howl at the moon: here's when January's full Wolf Moon rises

Get your vocal cords ready to howl at the moon this month.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a Full Wolf Moon will rise in Canadian skies on Monday, January 17. Peak illumination is expected to be at 6:51 pm ET, so you won’t even have to stay up late to catch a glimpse!

The Almanac advises sky gazers to look towards the northeastern horizon around sunset to catch sight of the celestial body.

According to the Almanac, the January moon is thought to be called the Wolf Moon because that’s when wolves could be heard howling. They say that people originally thought that the wolves howled because they were cold. Now, it’s understood that wolves howl for a variety of reasons, like hunting and locating pack members.

The Wolf moon has other names, too! The moon is also referred to as the Cold Moon (Cree), Canada Goose Moon (Tlingit) and the Spirit Moon (Ojibwe), according to the Alamanac.

Find out what time is best for viewing the Full Wolf Moon from your city by clicking here.

And for a bit of moon folklore: “A bright first Moon promises rain and a bountiful harvest; a red-tinted Moon means a dry year.“