How to watch tonight’s untelevised Blue Jays-Nationals game

If you flip to Sportsnet tonight hoping to catch the Toronto Blue Jays game, you’ll be out of luck.

Tonight’s game is Toronto’s first Friday Night Baseball offering of the season, meaning it’ll be exclusively available on the streaming service Apple TV+.

In 2022, the MLB began running a pair of weekly games available only on Apple TV+, including a series of Blue Jays games each season.

REMINDER: Your #BlueJays face the Nationals on #FridayNightBaseball tomorrow exclusively on Apple TV+ Watch with a 2-month free trial at https://t.co/DFzhuqVO7O pic.twitter.com/MMBC3G2gGd — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 2, 2024

New and qualified subscribers with an Apple ID can use this link for a free two-month trial to watch tonight’s game, with a monthly charge of $12.99 if not cancelled.

Outside of baseball, Apple TV+ also offers a catalogue of original and archived movies, documentaries, and television series, while the platform is the main provider of MLS coverage in North America.

First pitch for tonight’s game is 3:45 pm PT/6:45 pm ET, with Yusei Kikuchi expected to start for Toronto and Patrick Corbin on the mound for Washington.

How to access Blue Jays games on Apple TV+

The Apple TV app can be found on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on web browsers. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices, or check out the user guide.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night Baseball page should be available on the first screen. Any game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked on once you’d like to start watching.

