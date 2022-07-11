Ask anyone what to do in Vancouver and you can be sure that a trip to the iconic Granville Island will be among the top recommendations.

With its famous Public Market, water activity rentals, plus amazing artist studios, designers, and retailers, it can be easy to forget that Granville Island has a host of evening options you can enjoy after dark. Given there are 11 restaurants (many with waterfront patios), taprooms, lounges, distilleries, seven theatres, a variety of outdoor performance venues, and parking is free after 6 pm, the Island makes for the perfect evening out.

To help give you some ideas, we’ve compiled a list of fun evening activities on Granville Island you can fill your weekend with.

Waterfront night with friends

Sit back, relax, and catch up with loved ones on one of Vancouver’s prettiest patios in a quiet secluded setting in the heart of the city. Enjoy the plush seating and outdoor fireplaces as you watch the passing boats and the twinkling backdrop of Vancouver’s city lights.

Located inside the Granville Island Hotel, Dockside Restaurant is a perfect date night location serving food and drinks late into the evening (12 am on Friday and Saturday, and 11 pm every other night). Choose between the heated patio or indoor restaurant for an intimate waterfront dining experience with an array of local wines, beers, or cocktails to choose from.

Beat the rainy night blues with dinner and a show

In case the weather happens to be a bit wet, how better to beat the Raincouver blues than by enjoying a tasty meal at one of Granville Island’s award-winning eateries, followed by watching a play, live comedy, or a music performance?

Try the acclaimed seafood menu at Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (open until 10 pm Saturday and Sunday, and 9:30 pm every other night) or award-winning Alimentaria Mexicana. Then, amble over to one of the theatres or venues to catch a play or concert.

Grab a beer with friends

Craft beer is one of Vancouver’s calling cards and where better to enjoy a pint than in Canada’s first microbrewery?

Open until 9 pm in the summer, Granville Island Brewing Taproom and outdoor patio makes for a perfect after-work location to catch up with friends over a refreshing cold one. The brewery is the birthplace of their ‘Taproom Series’ — special one-off brews that can only be enjoyed on the premises.

Laugh your socks off

The comedy scene is huge in Vancouver and you will be sure to enjoy a high-energy performance at Granville Island’s famous Improv Centre, where some of Canada’s finest improvisers push comedy to the limits.

Choose from a range of evening shows, including stand-up comedy, drag shows, date night-themed improv, ‘The Playground’ featuring local improvisers, and ‘Theatresports’ where two teams of highly skilled improv comedians vie for the laughs and support of audience judges.

Picnic in the park

There’s nothing like al fresco dining when those summer evenings hit. Instead of the packed beach, why not switch it up and enjoy your picnic at Ron Basford Park? Pack your own or get a tasty fish and chips takeaway from Vancouver Fish Company and stroll through the outdoor public art afterwards. With views of Vancouver’s iconic sunsets, this is sure to be an Instagram-worthy evening.

Need more ideas for evening activities on Granville Island? Check out this guide to Granville Island after dark. And, keep an eye on Granville Island’s annual festival calendar — 2022 highlights include Vancouver Fringe Festival from September 8 to 18 and Vancouver Writers Festival from ​​October 17 to 23.

With so many great evening options — and free parking — you can make every trip to the Island an inspiring and unique experience.