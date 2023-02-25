Here's how you can help kids in BC achieve brighter futures with the Variety Show of Hearts

The annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon is back this week, and if you’re looking for the best way to help kids in BC, here’s how you can tune in and donate — and don’t worry, you’ll be thoroughly entertained in the process.

Now in its 57th year, the telethon supports Variety – the Children’s Charity of BC, which provides medical and other vital support to children living with special needs and their families, provincewide.

The organization has directed tens of millions to these youth who regularly require assistance with specialized therapies, necessary medical and mobility equipment, educational support and assessments, counselling, and more to ensure their quality of life and future are the best they can be.

And, you can get on board to help by donating during the telethon, which is Variety’s most iconic fundraising event of the year.

A star-studded cast will host and perform during the four-day campaign, including Global BC’s Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Sonia Sunger, Tyler Shaw and Sacha, as well as Sarah McLachlan, Jim Cuddy, Fefe Dobson and more.

Viewers can tune in to the launch on Global News Hour at 6 pm PST on Thursday, February 23, and continue watching through the weekend on all of Global BC’s newscasts (or via livestream), where you can hear inspirational stories of the children Variety has helped this past year.

The event will end with the epic Show of Hearts Telethon itself on Sunday, February 26 from 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm PST.

This year, donations during the telethon will be matched up to $850,000 by Variety sponsors, making the profound positive impact of every gift from the audience even greater.

Donations can be made online at variety.bc.ca, over the phone by calling 310-KIDS or by texting the word KIDS to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation. So tune in this weekend, donate and help Variety say YES! to even more of BC’s kids living with special needs.

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm PST

Where: The Global BC channel, and streaming on GlobalNews.ca