Homicide investigators in Richmond after teenage girl and woman found dead

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called into Richmond after RCMP found a teenage girl and woman dead inside a home.

Mounties responded to the incident that had taken place near Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive where they found the bodies of a 43-year old woman and a 14-year old girl, IHIT explained in a statement.

Homicide investigators have since taken over the case and confirmed the two victims were related.

“IHIT investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects,” investigators added. “At this time, the victims are not being identified to allow for proper notification of the family.”

Anyone with information about this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]