This is how you could win one of two Vancouver homes (PHOTOS)

Yes, you read that right — in our extremely expensive city, you have the chance to win a choice between 10 grand prize options, nine of which feature amazing homes. How? If you’re not already familiar with it, the extraordinary Hometown Heroes lottery is back again for 2022.

Hometown Heroes is a lottery designed to give back to those who are always there when you need them, from rescue to recovery, including BC’s frontline workers, first responders, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and health care teams. All of the money raised through the lottery supports the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and BC Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund.

Not that we need much motivation to support these heroes, but the prizes in this lottery definitely provide that additional push to purchase extra tickets. From Daily Cash PLUS and 50/50 PLUS to all their early bonus draws, there’s no losing with any of these prizes.

And for the very first time, they have two grand prize packages featuring homes in Vancouver, either of which would be life-changing indeed.

Home #1 — The Hillcrest

This gorgeous townhome has a modern farmhouse aesthetic and features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and is 1,185 sq ft. Located at 4110 Columbia St, this home is in the ideal spot for those who love an urban lifestyle.

The views from the rooftop patio provide a backdrop for entertaining evening parties, or simply unwinding from the day on your own. With countless shops and Queen Elizabeth Park nearby, there’s no shortage of amazing activities to enjoy. If you do need to go further, however, a 2022 Audi A7 Sportback (plug-in-hybrid) and a 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 are included in the prize package. Did we mention there are also two underground EV-ready parking spots? Because there are.

On top of the home and the cars, the winner of this prize will also receive $50,000 in cash for furniture and $35,000 in a luxury travel gift card, plus an extra $450,000 cash — why not, right?

Home #2 — ROWE

Prefer modern all the way? Then this contemporary townhome by Bosa Properties may be your next nest. Providing the best of both worlds, this home is just beyond the daily bustle of downtown Vancouver’s core, sitting at 755 West 49th Ave.

Minutes from Langara Golf Course and the new, thriving Oakridge community, this location offers its inhabitant(s) a relaxed lifestyle within the city, while remaining just a short drive from all of the downtown excitement — when you’re in the mood for it.

With three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and housing 1,550 sq ft of space, this home has space for all your desires. The property also includes two flex rooms, one parking stall, and one large bicycle/storage locker. And did we mention this grand prize also comes with a 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range, plus $90,000 in cash? Yeah, “What a dream that would be,” is right.

Your Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket purchases support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, raising essential funds for specialized adult health services and research at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services for all British Columbians. Ticket purchases also support programs of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, including burn survivor support services and resiliency programs for firefighters.

And the earlier you purchase tickets, the more prizes you have the chance to win — like an added 2022 Mazda 3 GX MT, or 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback standard package, or $22,000 in cash.

Visit Hometown Heroes Lottery now to order your tickets before the early bird deadline, and you could be living in one of these two gorgeous builds before you know it.