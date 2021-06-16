Why home design matters in real estate

Kainth first started building in 2010, when she founded Karisma Homes, and has worked on many construction projects over the past decade.

As a female builder, Kainth will be competing in a male-dominated industry, where tradeswomen make up only 4.7% of the skilled workforce. But for the design-obsessed builder, being a minority in the industry doesn’t matter, as long as she can put her fierce passion to work.

“When I’m on a site, I am in my element, I feel alive. I love executing construction projects from the ground up,” Kainth said.

Although the builder says she wasn’t put off by competing in a male-dominated field, she did say she had to push past the skeptics to get where she is today.

“You do experience the differences as a female. When I first started, I had people say ‘you won’t be able to do this,” says Kainth. She says her parents were also told, “You should tell your daughter not to build, she’s a girl she won’t be able to do it.’”

Although her chosen career path isn’t traditional, Kainth couldn’t be happier with her decision, and says she has received an abundance of positive support from industry professionals as well as market consumers.

“I am so grateful to have experienced so many industry professionals, suppliers, and people in general who believe in me and support my vision. One of the best aspects of it all is the amazing people I work with to execute all the details.”

Pulling off a building business wasn’t any small feat, either. Kainth says she risked putting her life savings into her work. But she hasn’t looked back since, and one of the ways Kainth stays inspired is knowing she is building a secure financial future for her son.

A lifelong passion