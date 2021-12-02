You can book a night at the real-life "Home Alone" house on Airbnb

Wake up to an empty home filled with possibilities for holiday hijinks just like Kevin McCallister in Home Alone.

To celebrate the release of Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+, Airbnb is giving people the chance to book a stay for up to four guests at the McCallister residence.

The iconic home, which is located in Winnetka, Illinois, will be available for one night only on December 12 for US $25.

The listing, hosted by Kevin’s big brother Buzz, promises a “cozy holiday scene” with “booby traps galore.”

Images of the listing show the home decked out in holiday decorations. Twinkling lights adorn the exterior.

Inside, you’re first greeted by the stairs from the scene where Kevin slides down on a sled. Make sure to watch out for any loose LEGOs on the floor or hanging paint cans overhead!

The interior is cozy, the living room decorated with Christmas stockings and a tree.

The main bedroom (where Kevin jumped on the bed while eating popcorn) is perfect for binging TV shows.

And when you wake up, you can slap on some surprisingly painful aftershave and scream while looking into the mirror.

Have a classic macaroni and cheese dinner in the lovely dining room.

If you’re worried about your safety, big brother Buzz has got you covered. Apparently, he owns his own security firm now, so a member of the McCallister Security team will keep you safe from any pesky burglars.

Besides the cozy stay, the lucky guests will also receive a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set. Oh, and did we also mention you’ll be pet sitting Buzz’s tarantula?

You can request to book this stay on December 7 at 2 pm EST.