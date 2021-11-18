10 advent calendars and gift packs at BCL stores this festive season

The weather outside is gradually turning frightful, and the appeal of cozying up beside the fire (or the yule log channel) is ever more delightful, so it’s safe to say we’re in holiday countdown mode.

As the weeks left to gift shop are limited, now’s the perfect time to get the ball rolling. Anyone with a brew aficionado, wine connoisseur, or amateur mixologist on their list can find the perfect gift in Vancouver right now as BCLIQUOR has just released this year’s holiday gift packs and advent calendars.

If the success of previous years is anything to go by, these products are likely to sell out fast. In addition, you can take advantage of Black Friday deals in-store from November 21 to 27, with plenty of options for gifts or entertaining over the festive season.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the potential gift options available for the people on your list.

Vancouver-based brewery Parallel 49 is dropping an advent calendar featuring exclusive beers this season. The 355 ml cans included — all 24 of them — are filled with a slew of styles, flavours, and strengths, creating an element of surprise with each one opened in the run-up to Christmas.

Steamworks fans will be treated to a selection of the brewery’s most popular beers of Christmas in this 12-pack containing 473 ml cans. Whether it’s the seasonal Winter Lager or the Black Angel IPA, it will be followed up by the Hazy Pale Ale, Heroica Red Ale, Nitro Stout, Battleship DIPA, North by Northwest IPA, Kolsch, Pilsner, Lions Gate Lager, Flagship IPA, or Blitzen in the 12-beers of Christmas countdown.

This year, Red Racer is bringing two of Vancouver’s favourite things together in one 12-can mix pack: craft beer and donuts. Packed with 355 ml cans, including three of each of the brewery’s Boston Cream Ale, Raspberry Jelly Sour, Honey Cruller Lager, and Chocolate Dip Stout flavours, it’s a merry good selection for a giftee.

If you’re unsure of which bottle of wine the connoisseur on your list would like, why not treat them to an advent calendar instead? This seasonal gift pack has been creatively curated by JP Chenet to feature a mix of 24 mini 200 ml bottles — in not one but three offerings: rosé, sparkling, and white.

Anyone looking to add some sparkle to a friend’s holiday celebrations (or their own) can look to this sparkling wine advent calendar by Italian wine producer Canella. With 24 mini 200 ml bottles of six different wines: Prosecco DOCG Extra Dry, Prosecco DOCG Brut, Prosecco DOC, Rosé Martinotti, Bellini, and Puccini, it’s sure to be a hit for festive toasts.

Ginthusiasts, this one is for you. Whether you prefer the spirit on the rocks or in a cocktail (or both), this gift pack has something to match with six miniature 50 ml bottles of Whitley Neill’s most diverse gins. The flavours to anticipate? Blood Orange, Rhubarb and Ginger, Parma Violet, Raspberry, Pink Grapefruit, and Original. Did we mention each one is packaged in a high-quality holiday cracker, too?

The iconically classic Grand Marnier is known for being exceptionally aromatic and complex — a blend of fine cognac and bitter orange liqueur that results in a rich, honeyed mouthfeel. You can say cheers with your favourite person this season since the gift pack is complete with two crystalline champagne flute glasses.

Does anyone ever wear an ugly holiday sweater more than once? Instead of gifting one to a friend, you can simply pick them up the all-new Bud Light Seltzer Ugly Sweater Variety Pack. It contains flavours that have become synonymous with this time of year: Peppermint Pattie, Cranberry, and Ginger Snap — of which there are four of each in 355 ml cans.

To double your impact with a gift that lets you give back, there’s Nude Vodka Soda’s 24-pack Advent Calendar. Countdown the days to the most magical time of the year with Nude’s Vodka Soda, Gin Soda, Iced Tea, and Tequila Soda — plus two unreleased Vodka Soda flavours — knowing a portion of the sales will be donated to Food Banks BC.

Get in the Yalliday spirit with Hey Y’All’s Advent Calendar filled with 24 hard iced teas. But it’s not just a selection of effervescent refreshers you’ll find within the pack, there’s also a bonus holiday koozie gift and the Holiday Huckleberry flavour — available only inside the advent calendar.

