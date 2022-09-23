Hilton to design astronaut suites aboard Starlab space station

Hilton’s new hotel suites are out of this world. Literally.

The hospitality company has partnered with Voyager Space to design crew lodging and hospitality suites for Starlab, the latter’s planned commercial space station.

Hilton will assist in the design and development of Starlab’s crew suites, helping to “reimagine the human experience in space” and making extended stays among the stars more comfortable.

“Starlab will be more than just a destination, it will be an experience made infinitely more unique and artful with the Hilton team’s infusion of innovation, expertise, and global reach,” said Dylan Taylor, chairman and CEO of Voyager Space.

“Voyager and Hilton are acutely focused on creating innovative solutions for the future of humanity and this partnership opens new doors to what is possible for comfort-focused space exploration and habitation.”

The first-ever free-flying commercial space station, Starlab will have the capacity to support up to four astronauts at a time. It will also house the George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park, a state-of-the-art laboratory system, and the first science park in space.

Voyager, and its operating company Nanoracks, are developing Starlab in partnership with Lockheed Martin. The companies aim to have the station in low earth orbit by 2027.

In addition to the “Space Hospitality” crew headquarters, Hilton and Voyager will explore opportunities for improving the ground-to-space astronaut experience.

“Hilton has been innovating to improve the guest experience and pioneering new destinations for travel for more than a century. We are thrilled to partner with Voyager to bring that expertise to Starlab,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton.

“For decades, discoveries in space have been positively impacting life on Earth, and now Hilton will have an opportunity to use this unique environment to improve the guest experience wherever people travel. This landmark collaboration underscores our deep commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality and providing a friendly, reliable stay – whether on the ground or in outer space.”